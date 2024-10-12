Appell Center Achieves Prestigious KultureCity Certification, Furthering Commitment To Inclusivity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KultureCity, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs, has announced the achievement of the Appell Center for the Performing Arts for its commitment to creating sensory-inclusive spaces. KultureCity's flagship initiative, the Sensory Inclusive program, has been widely embraced by venues, stadiums and cultural institutions across the nation and around the world. This groundbreaking program provides training and resources to staff, enabling them to better accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities. As a result, countless families and individuals can now experience and enjoy live events, entertainment, and public spaces with greater comfort and ease. KultureCity has partnered with the Appell Center to make all the programs and events that the organization presents and hosts to be sensory inclusive.

The certification process entailed the staff at the Appell Center being trained by leading medical and neurodivergent professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests at the Appell Center who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions; age is no factor in this. Individuals might become overwhelmed from the crowds, lights, sounds, smells, or other external stimuli at the Appell Center Founded on the belief that every person deserves to fully participate in all aspects of life, KultureCity has been a driving force in fostering a culture of acceptance. Through innovative programs and partnerships, KultureCity has successfully broken-down barriers that often prevent individuals with sensory sensitivities from enjoying public spaces and events. With its new certification, the Appell Center is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any of its events.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at the Appell Center.

‘We're excited to join other organizations in York to become KultureCity certified,” states AJ Myers, the Appell Center's Director of Education and Community Engagement. “The Appell Center is dedicated to making sure that live performances and learning opportunities are accessible to everyone. Ensuring that we are a sensory inclusive venue is a step toward removing barriers to participation in the performing arts.”

“Empowering communities through inclusion and innovation, the Appell Center for the Performing Arts is aligned with the same visionary spirit as KultureCity and is championing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, is not just accepted but celebrated for their unique contributions to the tapestry of humanity!” Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity.

KULTURECITY, established in 2014, is a dynamic non-profit organization at the forefront of the inclusivity movement which continues to make waves in creating a more accessible and accepting world for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities (found in 1 in 4 of us). In a short 10 years, a few highlight of KultureCity's impact includes making over 1,800 venues sensory inclusive certified, handing out almost a million sensory bags to individuals in need, making over 150 live events sensory inclusive, and saving 48 lives through the KultureCity First Responder Training. KultureCity's commitment to inclusivity extends beyond physical spaces. The organization actively collaborates with influential figures, businesses, and communities to promote awareness and understanding of invisible disabilities. KultureCity partners with event industry leaders like NFL, NBA, MLB and FIFA to make their flagship events sensory inclusive. With ongoing initiatives, partnerships, and a passionate community of supporters, KultureCity is set to leave an enduring impact on the landscape of inclusivity.

APPELL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS enriches the community through performing arts, education, and entertainment. Featuring two historic theaters—the 1,262-seat Strand Theatre and the 450-seat Capitol Theatre—the Appell Center offers some of the biggest names in live, professional performing arts along with impactful education programs.

