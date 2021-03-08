Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Altoona Symphony Orchestra Announces Spring 2021 Concert Series

Three classical concerts will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, under the direction of Maestra Teresa Cheung.

Mar. 8, 2021  
The Altoona Symphony Orchestra has announced its spring 2021 concert series, kicking off this month.

Three classical concerts will feature Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons, under the direction of Maestra Teresa Cheung. Additionally, a pops concert will be a Salute to Boston Pops under principal pops conductor, Nick Palmer.

Tickets for the spring concert events will be $25 for adults and $15 for students (including box office fees) and may be purchased through the Mishler Theatre Box Office at 814-944-9434 or online at www.mishlertheatre.org.

Schedule:

Altoona Symphony Orchestra presents Spring - March 20, 2021

Altoona Symphony Orchestra Presents Summer - Saturday April 10, 2021

Altoona Symphony Orchestra Presents Autumn - Saturday May 1, 2021

Altoona Symphony Orchestra Presents A salute to the Boston pops - Saturday May 15th, 2021

Learn more about the upcoming programming at http://www.altoonasymphony.com/our-concerts.html.


