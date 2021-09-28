Actors Net Returns With Christopher Durang Comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

Christopher Durang's comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike kicks off ActorsNET's 25th season, performing weekends October 15 - 31 at The Heritage Center Theatre at 635 N. Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville.

Set in Bucks County, where playwright Durang resides, the show depicts a frantic weekend in the lives of middle-aged siblings Vanya and Masha and their adopted sister, Sonia. Vanya and Sonia live in the farmhouse in which they were raised.

When Masha -- a movie and stage star -- returns home with her buff, 20-ish lover, Spike, she drags her siblings to a costume party. From this simple premise, family resentments and rivalries soon explode with riotous results - the flames of jealousy fanned by their housekeeper Cassandra, who is also a soothsayer. Dodging the crossfire is Nina, a starstruck young lady hoping for acting tips from the veteran actress.

ActorsNET Co-founder Joe Doyle directs a veteran cast, headed by Tom Stevenson as Vanya, Kyla Donnelly as Sonia, Cathy Liebars as Masha, and Cat Miller as Cassandra. Rounding out the cast are Michael O'Hara as Spike and Gina Mancuso as Nina.

"After all the loss, fear, and disruption caused by the pandemic this past year, we knew we had to lead into our season with some much-needed silliness and laughs," Doyle said. "This wacky comedy delivers."

"We've responded to the pandemic by installing a state-of-the art continuous air and surface disinfecting system, using ActivePure Technology developed for NASA Laboratories. These devices will operate continuously during performances to help ensure comfort and safety. Also, audience seating will be spaced out between parties at all performances as an additional safety precaution."

Observing Covid precautions, actors, crew, staff, and volunteers are all vaccinated. Also, sanitation stations are provided for patrons and staff. Deep cleaning will be performed upon high touch surfaces between performances, and our entire HVAC system has been professionally cleaned and upgraded to improve air flow.

Audience members and theatre personnel must wear masks indoors. Audience members at the door are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid PCR taken within 36 hours of the performance. Acceptable forms of vaccine proof include physical vaccination card, photocopy of vaccination card or digital photo of vaccination card (be sure dates of shots and boosters are visible).

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $12 for children age 12 and under. The play is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.