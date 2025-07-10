ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Popovsky Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Popovsky Performing Arts Studio and The Protagonist Project will present Anastasia: The Musical this August! From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this stunning show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a loveable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

This year's show is directed by Jonathan Walker-VanKuren, an instructor of voice and music theatre at Lebanon Valley College, as well as a private voice instructor at Popovsky Performing Arts. Jonathan holds an Artist Diploma from Texas Christian University, an M.M. from Michigan State University, and a B.F.A. from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Most recently, Jonathan directed Lebanon Valley College Musical Theatre's production of 9 to 5. Of his experience thus far in bringing Anastasia: The Musical to life, Jonathan said "Working with this cast has been one of the most rewarding experiences I have had in my directing career. Missing this show would be a huge mistake!"

Anastasia: The Musical runs August 1-3, 2024 at the Gardner Theatre at LCDS (725 Hamilton Rd, Lancaster, PA). A special, sensory-friendly performance will be held on Saturday, August 2nd @ 2:00pm. This performance is designed to ensure that individuals with sensory sensitivities can enjoy the magic of live theatre in a welcoming and supportive environment. Modifications during this performance will include lowered sound levels, reduced lighting effects (such as strobe lights), and the freedom to take breaks as needed. In addition to these modifications, the Production Team has worked closely with accessibility experts to ensure that the experience is inclusive for everyone, regardless of sensory sensitivities. The goal of the Sensory Friendly performance is to create an environment where individuals and their families can enjoy the beauty of Anastasia without feeling overwhelmed by typical theatre conditions. Popovsky Performing Arts and The Protagonist Project are proud to be offering this opportunity and look forward to providing a magical, stress-free experience for all attendees. Anastasia: The Musical is listed as appropriate for all audiences.

