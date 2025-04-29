A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Comes to Act II Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Act II Playhouse will round out its 2024-2025 Season with its latest production, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s A Grand Night for Singing”. The production features Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Musical Arrangement by Fred Wells, and Orchestrations by Michael Gibson & Jonathan Tunick. The production was conceived by Walter Bobbie.

Previews for “A Grand Night for Singing” begin Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and the production opens Friday, May 30, 2025. The production closes after an extended five-week run on June 29, 2025.

A comic and loving tribute to the Golden Age of Broadway, “A Grand Night for Singing” showcases some of the most beloved songs from the legendary collaboration of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Audiences will be laughing and singing along all night long as the revue offers fresh, witty takes on some of the duo’s most beloved musicals including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, and many more.

“The musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein resonate as much with audiences today as they did when they first appeared 80 years ago,” said Act II Playhouse Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. “Their words and their songs are truly timeless. ‘A Grand Night for Singing’ is the perfect tribute to their extensive body of work. It is constantly surprising in its humor while at the same time reverent to the legendary duo. I am sure that it will have audiences singing along night after night.”

A distinguished cast is assembled to give voice to this time-honored collection of songs. Zachary Chiero (“Cole For Your Stocking”), Eleni Delopolous (“The Prisoner of Second Avenue”), Renee McFillin (“Hello, Dolly!”), and Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton (“Camelot”) all return to the Playhouse. The cast is rounded out by Jackie Washam, making her Playhouse debut.

The production is directed and choreographed by Stephen Casey who returns to Act II Playhouse having previously directed “Hello, Dolly!” (2023) and choreographed last season’s, “Forever Plaid.”

Also, behind the scenes, Dan Matarazzo is the Musical Director and onstage Piano Player. Matarazzo returns to Act II having appeared earlier this season as the accompanist and on-stage foil in “Christmas in the Catskills 2.” Matthew L. Owitz is the Production Stage Manager, Scotty Minieri is the Assistant Stage Manager, Parris Bradley the Scenic Designer, Alex Dakaglou the Sound Designer, Janus Stefanowicz is the Costume Designer, Carl Smith the Technical Director, and Eliot Curtis is the Scenic Painter. Lighting Designer James Leitner closes out a decades-long association with this production, as he heads into retirement.

