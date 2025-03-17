23: THE AFTERMATH OF GUN VIOLENCE - A COMMUNITY CALL TO ACTION Comes To Francis Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 28 - 29, 2025, from 7 PM - 9 PM, Alvernia University's Francis Hall transforms into "23: The Aftermath of Gun Violence." This powerful event is dedicated to healing, awareness, and advocacy through art, discussion, and action.

The initiative, led by RIZE Youth Arts Organization, Shaykayarira Delrio-Gonzalez, and JCWK Dance Lab, amplifies the voices of survivors and ignites change in the fight against gun violence.

Gun violence leaves a devastating impact on families and communities, creating an urgent need for support and policy reform. "23" provides a platform for survivors, artists, and advocates to come together and inspire meaningful change.

Event Highlights:

Miller Gallery Exhibition: Featuring memorabilia and works that reflect the personal and societal toll of gun violence and mental health. Audience members are invited to provide reflections on their own experiences. The exhibit runs through the end of March at Alvernia University's Miller Gallery.

The Grief Project: A 50-minute immersive performance inspired by the lived experience of Shaykayarira Delrio-Gonzalez and others who have suffered profound loss. Utilizing first-person accounts and research from physical, metaphysical, and social sciences on grief, this performance serves as a complement to "23" by merging contemporary dance, original music, visual art, and storytelling. The Grief Project is not only an artistic expression but also a transformative experience aimed at fostering understanding, resilience, and healing. Support for original music provided by Reading Musical Foundation.

Panel Discussion: Candid conversations after the performance on the impact of gun violence in Reading and beyond.

Call to Action: Resources for advocacy, support networks, and legislative engagement.

Comments