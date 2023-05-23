2023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 3

The event is on June 3rd at 7pm.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre Photo 2 Review: HOLES at The Belmont Theatre
Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo 3 Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre
National Tour of HAMILTON Comes to the Hershey Theatre During 2024-25 Season Photo 4 National Tour of HAMILTON Comes to the Hershey Theatre During 2024-25 Season

2023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 3

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to Round 1 of A Cappella & Unplugged 2023 at the Capitol Theatre in Chambersburg on June 3rd at 7pm. This event is offered at no charge. Reserve a seat on Eventbrite Click Here.  The audience will get to experience 15 local and regional musical acts. Seven of the 15 acts will be chosen to move on to the Final Round for a chance to win the GRAND PRIZE of $500! The Final Round will take place on the steps of the 1865 Franklin County Courthouse in Chambersburg right before the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & REBIRTH, on July 15th. Finalists will be chosen by a judges panel. Additionally, the audience will vote for a “People’s Choice” winner.

For live-music lovers and those looking for an entertaining local event, A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 is a great match. This year, round 1 brings another superb mix of talented performers to the stage. Audience members will witness the diverse world of music brought to life through each act. Listeners can expect to hear everything from bluegrass, to country, rock, blues, traditional a cappella, and more!

The 2023 Round 1 contestants are: Robert Twine, Brad Shaffer, Marissa Porter, Stephanie Rhodes and the RMS Experience, Paul Minnich, Elijah Myers, Ta’von Patterson, Henry & Karin – “Franklin’s Kite”, Ryan Franko, Devin Fields, Hearts In Harmony, The Catoctones, Lukas Clever, Rylan Rissler

The 2023 A Cappella & Unplugged musical competition is the ninth annual event. Past winners of A Cappella & Unplugged are 2015: Taylor Piper & Kristopher Potter/A World Apart, 2016: Kate & Isaac, 2017: Elly Cooke, 2018: Alexus Lawson, 2019: For F4ith, 2020: Gabrielle Stone, 2021: Bailey Appleby, and 2022: Willeby Hayes.

For questions or to reserve a free seat, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

Feature: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL: A Short History of Fringe Photo
Feature: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL: A Short History of Fringe

Harrisburg Fringe Festival runs July 6-9. In true Fringe fashion, the Harrisburg Fringe Festival seeks to be a reflection of the community, to bring people together, to give emerging artists a stage, and to be radically inclusive. Join us for this adventure into the arts!

Photos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At Dreamwrights Photo
Photos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At Dreamwrights

Dreamwrights will present Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS  for six performances only. See photos from the production.

IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights Photo
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present its upcoming production of 'IN THE HEIGHTS,' the award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which will run from June 9-18 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts located at 100 Carlisle Ave in York, PA.

Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Fulton Theatre Photo
Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Fulton Theatre

Go see it once, twice or a dozen times. No two shows will be the same-except they will all be hilarious!


More Hot Stories For You

2023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 32023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 3
Photos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At DreamwrightsPhotos: First Look At IN THE HEIGHTS At Dreamwrights
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrightsIN THE HEIGHTS Comes To DreamWrights
Hershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical CenterHershey Symphony Concert Comes to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Great Balls of Fire
Gretna Theatre (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruby
Chambersburg Community Theatre (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're a Good a Man, Charlie Brown
The Belmont Theatre (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchid
Pharmacy Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
Oyster Mill Playhouse (7/07-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley
Gretna Theatre (6/10-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You