2023 A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 Set For June 3

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to Round 1 of A Cappella & Unplugged 2023 at the Capitol Theatre in Chambersburg on June 3rd at 7pm. This event is offered at no charge. Reserve a seat on Eventbrite Click Here. The audience will get to experience 15 local and regional musical acts. Seven of the 15 acts will be chosen to move on to the Final Round for a chance to win the GRAND PRIZE of $500! The Final Round will take place on the steps of the 1865 Franklin County Courthouse in Chambersburg right before the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & REBIRTH, on July 15th. Finalists will be chosen by a judges panel. Additionally, the audience will vote for a “People’s Choice” winner.

For live-music lovers and those looking for an entertaining local event, A Cappella & Unplugged Round 1 is a great match. This year, round 1 brings another superb mix of talented performers to the stage. Audience members will witness the diverse world of music brought to life through each act. Listeners can expect to hear everything from bluegrass, to country, rock, blues, traditional a cappella, and more!

The 2023 Round 1 contestants are: Robert Twine, Brad Shaffer, Marissa Porter, Stephanie Rhodes and the RMS Experience, Paul Minnich, Elijah Myers, Ta’von Patterson, Henry & Karin – “Franklin’s Kite”, Ryan Franko, Devin Fields, Hearts In Harmony, The Catoctones, Lukas Clever, Rylan Rissler

The 2023 A Cappella & Unplugged musical competition is the ninth annual event. Past winners of A Cappella & Unplugged are 2015: Taylor Piper & Kristopher Potter/A World Apart, 2016: Kate & Isaac, 2017: Elly Cooke, 2018: Alexus Lawson, 2019: For F4ith, 2020: Gabrielle Stone, 2021: Bailey Appleby, and 2022: Willeby Hayes.

For questions or to reserve a free seat, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.