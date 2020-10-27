2021 Prima Theatre Season Announced

Programming includes 'Sammy & Sinatra', 'Queen/Journey', 'Soon', and 'On the Naughty List'.

Prima Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania has announced a 2021 season aimed at invigorating lives in an historic era. The non-profit organization's programming will be available in two formats, "See It or Stream It," making flexible in-theatre and streaming options available for all productions. Providing a safe and comfortable environment, newly available are distanced private tables for parties of two and four. The theatre seating capacity has been reduced to under 80 persons, alongside comprehensive sanitization protocols and mask policies following state mandates.

The 2021 Prima season begins in March with theatrical concert experiences featuring beloved music and timely stories, as well as a new end-of-the-world musical in partnership with Broadway's Nick Blaemire (Godspell: 2012 Broadway Revival, Cry-Baby, Glory Days).

Sammy & Sinatra: March 2021; "Smile-inducing songs. Surprising stories. Welcome to a night filled with the timeless music of Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra . Enjoy their most celebrated tunes performed in tandem with stories about these two Rat Pack legends, offering intriguing insights into the power of prejudice, pop-culture, and politics."

Queen/Journey: June 2021; "Your night of Rock & Roll royalty. Prepare yourself for ecstatic fun! The music of the bands Queen and Journey come to life in a new concert, manifesting the excitement that emanates from the melodies and lyrics we all know and love. Don't miss your favorite songs like 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Any Way You Want It,' 'Don't Stop Believin',' 'We Will Rock You,' and 'Somebody to Love.'

Soon: October 2021; "A new end-of-the-world musical with book, music, & lyrics by Nick Blaemire. The world's ending. What will you do with your last days? Charlie has taken to her couch as the apocalypse nears with only a few of her favorite things: Peanut butter, Wolf Blitzer, and Herschel the fish. SOON is a humorous, witty, and poignant postmodern musical, reminding us of the importance of fully embracing life."

On the Naughty List: December 2021; "It's that special time of year when we gather with the people who annoy us the most, eat food we know will tip the scale, and tell stories of an old guy who breaks into the house, eats your cookies, and kisses your momma. Join us for a laugh-out-loud look at the season, with fresh takes on classic songs, and enlightening revelations on the historic holiday stories that just might change everything."

Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent is excited to launch the coming year's programming amidst this challenging time. "Yes, the world has changed" Nugent says. "With that, there has never been a more important time to stay inspired and connected with what is happening within and surrounding you. Each of us have the opportunity to make 2021 the most invigorating year of our lives - and subscribing to this season is a way to make sure of it."

Individual tickets will be released in January, with subscriptions and details now available at primatheatre.org/2021. The Box Office can be reached at (717) 327-5124.

