Zoom Reading Of '22,' By Playwright Georgeta Rae

Monkee-Tree Productions presents a reading of 22; a play about strength, recovery, and making amends with your younger self. Conceived and written by Georgeta Rae. The reading will take place via Zoom on February 6th, 2022 @ 4pm EST.

Georgeta has been writing and developing "22" for five years and after a hiatus, she is ready to bring the show back into view. The purpose of this reading is to gain insight from those who come from all walks of life.

ABOUT "22":

Zeph is in Harbourside Group Home for his going-on ten-year battle with Anorexia. His reluctance to get better takes a toll on those who love him most. Surrounded by patients just like him, he's forced to make a choice; recover or lose everything.

Told through three versions of himself, Zeph must find his purpose and motivation to get better and put his mark on the world. Throughout the story, one thing remains constant; his heartbeat.

Development history:

2016- Staged reading, Hartford Connecticut

2017- Staged Reading, Boston, MA

2018- Workshop performance, Boston, MA

2018- Staged Reading, New York City

2019- Hudson Guild Theater Run; NYC

2022- Back in development, full run TBA

If you are interested in attending, please fill out the form below and you'll receive a copy of the script, and the Zoom invitation.

RSVP here: https://forms.gle/FHFQYURLfhX5Lq5z8