World Premiere Outdoor Production of Kara-Lynn Vaeni's SHAPE to be Presented by The Kitchen Theatre Company

The Kitchen Theatre Company will conclude it's 2020-2021 season with the world premiere SHAPE. This action-packed feminist comedy is written and directed by Southern Methodist University Professor Kara-Lynn Vaeni+ and offers a forthright look into fitness, body image, and how we define strength. Originally slated to close the 2019-2020 season, SHAPE is a National Endowment for the Arts grant recipient, and is generously sponsored by CFCU, The Marriott Ithaca Downtown Commons, Advantage Sport Fitness, and The Ithaca Voice. SHAPE will run from Sunday, June 6 through Sunday, June 27 and will offer patrons the opportunity to "Pay What You Want" for its first three preview performances (6/6, 6/8, 6/9).

Shape will take place in KTC's new, COVID-safe outdoor venue in Washington Park, on the corner of Court Street and Washington Street in Ithaca's West End. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place in the park at a TBD date and time to mark the opening of the outdoor venue and celebrate the community's return to live theatre.

"There is simply no replacement for live, in-person theatre, and I can't think of a better show to come back with than Shape", said Interim Producing Artistic Director David Winitsky. "It's fast, it's funny, it's meaningful, and it celebrates the strength within us all - something we've seen in our community this entire crazy year. Plus, it ends with the lead character dead-lifting 250 pounds!"

When Puppy, a 47-year old woman, is suddenly transplanted from her lifelong home on the east coast to Texas, she finds herself questioning what she thought she knew. With the addition of her new, rough-around-the-edges trainer, James, her determination and her ability to shake her complex past are put to the ultimate test. A candid portrayal that explores how we see ourselves in everyday life, SHAPE is the perfect blend of comedy, power and sweat!

Shape is set to feature Megan Hill* and Will Cobbs* and will star Annie Henk* as Puppy.

Henk, who comes to Ithaca after starring in Theresa Rebeck's One Woman Show, Bad Dates at Portland Stage, says "It is a privilege just to be able to do what we do. Now, with greater meaning - I can't wait to get back to storytelling with this incredible cast, and share in the experience with a live audience."

"We are thrilled to safely welcome our community back for live, in-person theatre for the first time in over a year. And what better place to do that than right within our neighborhood in Washington Park" says Line Producer, Ellen Jackson. "Our community-centered, outdoor pop-up venue will not only be a gathering place for our beloved KTC family, but for the broader West End community as well."

The Park Foundation is generously supporting the creation of this COVID-safe outdoor space and its use by a range of community and arts partners including Black Hands Universal, Village at Ithaca, Opera Ithaca, Catalyst Church and many more.

The creative team for SHAPE will be rounded out with set and costume design by Amelia Bransky, lighting design by Jennifer Fok, dramaturgy by Emily Jackson, and sound design by Chris Lane. Technical Director is Brendan Komala, Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Schilansky, Assistant Director is Lauren Shields and Assistant Stage Manager is Deletris Bryant.

Special events for SHAPE include post-show discussions with artistic staff on June 6, 8, 9 and 13, an Actors' Forums on June 20 and free childcare offering in partnership with First presbyterian Church on June 13 and June 27. Opening Night is on Thursday, June 10 and will include a step and repeat for photos and gift bags for all attendees. For more events and information, visit kitchentheatre.org/shape.

*member, Actors' Equity Association

+member, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

SPONSORS

Underwriter: The Marriott Ithaca Downtown Commons

Sponsor: CFCU

Sponsor: Advantage Sport and Fitness

Media Sponsor: The Ithaca Voice

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

WHEN

June 6 - June 27

Sunday preview performance at 4:00 PM

Tuesday evening preview performance at 7:30 PM

Wednesday evening preview performance at 7:30 PM

Wednesday evening performance at 7:30 PM

Thursday matinee performance at 2:00 PM

Thursday evening performances at 7:30 PM

Friday & Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM

Sunday matinee performances at 4:00 PM

Opening: Thursday, June 10, 7:30pm. RSVP to Marissa Accordino at marissa@kitchentheatre.org.

Pay What You Want Nights: Sunday, June 6, Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9.

Preview Talkbacks: Led by members of the Kitchen Theatre staff after Preview performances on June 6, 8, 9 & 13. Free with a ticket to the show.

Actors' Forum: Participating cast members answer questions from the audience. Saturday, June 20 following the performance.

Free Childcare: Sunday, June 13 and June 27 from 3:30-6:30 during the performance.

WHERE

Washington Park

On the corner of Court Street and Washington Street in Ithaca's West End

HOW

Single Tickets Available from $25 to $40.

PWYW tickets available during preview performances

PWYW tickets available to West End residents and students for the entire run.

Online at kitchentheatre.org/shape

By phone at (607) 272-0570

In person Monday-Friday, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM at the theatre (417 W. State St.)

Flex Passes Available from $50. More information online at kitchentheatre.org/flexpasses