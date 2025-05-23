WoW to Present EXTENDED STAY at Kitchen Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Walking on Water Productions will present Extended Stay, a new musical by Jenny Stafford and Scotty Arnold, running June 5-15 at Kitchen Theatre Company.

Experience the first fully staged production of Extended Stay, an audience favorite from WoW's 2022 festival of new musicals. Written by Jenny Stafford and Scotty Arnold, the piece follows Emma, newly sober and working at an extended-stay hotel in rural Indiana. She strikes up an unlikely connection with Owen, a long-term guest who rarely leaves his room. But when his adventurous childhood friend Ethan arrives, their delicate balance is thrown into question. With a heartfelt, singer-songwriter score, Extended Stay explores the bonds that can heal-or break us.

"Extended Stay is a chamber folk musical-its storytelling has more in common with alternative radio than classic musical theater," shares composer and co-lyricist Arnold, "I can't wait for people to experience it with this great cast and band in such an intimate, immediate setting." Book writer and co-lyricist Stafford says "this is a piece that means a lot to us as writers, and it's been exciting to see artists and audience members engage with the show, and be moved and challenged in the ways we were hoping for as we created it."

"We are thrilled to have Stafford and Arnold in residence with us here in Ithaca as we continue the development of this timely and moving piece, following two successful workshop weekends this past December and March," shares WoW's producing artistic director Priscilla Hummel.

Led by director Emily Jackson, (producing artistic director of Kitchen Theatre Company), WoW's creative and Production Team includes Priscilla Hummel (producer), Jenny Stafford (book writer/co-lyricist), Scotty Arnold (composer/co-lyricist), Katherine Gould (music director), Tyler M. Perry (scenic designer), Claire Chesne (lighting designer), Iris Estelle (Costume Designer), Luke Klingensmith (audio engineer), Chloe Harris (dramaturg), Gwyneth Cole (assistant director), Miles Ludek (collaborative pianist), and Kay Hibbert (production stage manager). The cast includes Elena Salzberg as Emma, Theo Pearson as Owen, Alex Ross as Ethan, Susannah Berryman as Mrs. McGorty, and understudies Bella Woody (Emma), and Grant Halliburton (Owen/Ethan). The band features Miles Ludek (keys/guitar 2), Grant Halliburton (guitar 1), Tim Ball (fiddle/mandolin), Zak Kasian (bass/cello), and Aaron Walters (percussion).

"Directing the first production of Extended Stay has been an invigorating challenge-there's real freedom in building something new with a team of bold, thoughtful storytellers who are all exploring what it means to move forward when you feel stuck," says Jackson. Stafford says that she and Arnold "hope the audiences take what they need from this piece--whether that's an enjoyable escape from life for a little while, or feeling a little more emboldened to take a step towards who they want to be."

Extended Stay runs for two weekends at Kitchen Theatre Company, located at 417 West State Street in Ithaca, NY. Performances are June 5 at 7:00 PM, June 6 at 7:00 PM, June 7 at 7:00 PM, June 8 at 2:00 PM, June 12 at 7:00 PM, June 13 at 7:00 PM, June 14 at 7:00 PM, and June 15 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $30 ($15 for students) and available online at kitchentheatre.org/tickets or by calling (607) 272-0570. Name your price tickets are available at the door.

This program is made possible in part with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and NYS Legislature, administered by the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. Additional support comes from the A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund through the New York State Council on the Arts, and our production sponsors: Community Federal Credit Union, CSP Management, Gemm Shop, Hilton Garden Inn Ithaca, Mansour Jewelers, the Mediation & Law Office of Iska Ziver, South Hill Entertainment at Ithaca College, and Visions Federal Credit Union. The production is part of Kitchen Theatre Company's Kitchen Sink Series, a program to support the diverse community of local artists and performing groups.

WoW is a nonprofit musical theatre company whose mission is to empower local theatre artists by training, collaborating with, and showcasing them through productions, internships, and workshops that provide individual development and community connection; together, they present new and existing works that appeal to multi-generational audiences. Select productions include Godspell (2017), The Fantasticks (2018), Katrina, A New Musical (2019), A Year with Frog and Toad (2021), Now. Here. This. (2022), The World According to Snoopy (2023), and Comfort Food and Cook with Kids (co-produced with Fitz&Startz Productions, 2024).

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 12% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds