Wave Farm to Present First Four-Screen Presentation Of Brian Eno Documentary

On May 29 at 7 pm, Wave Farm, the internationally-renowned Hudson Valley-based transmission arts non-profit, will host a one-of-a-kind event to support its popular radio arm, WGXC-FM 90.7 - the first four-screen presentation of director Gary Hustwit's groundbreaking "generative" documentary about the life and multifaceted art and music of Brian Eno.

Wave Farm's annual fundraiser will occur at the Hi-Way Drive-In in Coxsackie, N.Y. The unique film screening will be preceded by live performances at sunset by avant-garde guitar pioneer Fred Frith and Eucademix (Yuka Honda of Cibo Matto). There will also be interstitial music provided by SUNJIR0, one of the many aliases of Kadallah Burrowes, a transdisciplinary artist, and creative technologist who brings vital soul and aesthetic depth to the bleeding edge of technical arts.

With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage and unreleased music, Gary Hustwit's documentary Eno employs groundbreaking technology to accomplish something that's never been done before: a feature film that's never the same twice. Hustwit and digital artist Brendan Dawes developed bespoke non-AI generative software designed to sequence scenes and create transitions out of Hustwit's original interviews with Eno and the musician's archive of hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage and unreleased music.

ENO film trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R89DFlUqaTI

Each screening of Eno is unique, presenting different scenes, order, and music, and meant to be experienced live. The infinitely iterative quality of Eno resonates with the artist's creative practice, his methods of using technology to compose music, and his endless deep dive into the mercurial essence of creativity. Eno premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

The four screenings of Eno will be projected on the Hi-Way's four large outdoor screens, with each rendering's soundtrack transmitted to car radios on each screen's dedicated FM frequency. The event will also be broadcast live on Wave Farm's WGXC, 90.7 FM.

"It's a wild idea, four different versions of the same film simultaneously on four outdoor screens," adds director Gary Hustwit. "It will be an amazing experience, something completely in line with Wave Farm's commitment to celebrating creativity."

This extraordinary event will be a central fundraiser for Wave Farm's WGXC: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station serving New York's Upper Hudson Valley on 90.7-FM and international listeners at waveform.org/listen. For tickets and info, visit https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/wavefarm/eno

Brian Eno, the groundbreaking musician, producer, visual artist and activist, first came to international prominence in the early '70s as a founding member of British band, Roxy Music, followed by a series of solo albums and collaborations. His work as producer includes albums with Talking Heads, Devo, U2, Laurie Anderson, James, Jane Siberry and Coldplay while his long list of collaborations include recordings with David Bowie, Jon Hassell, Harold Budd, David Byrne, Grace Jones, his brother, Roger, on Mixing Colours and with Fred Again.

In January 2024, Eno, the generative film about his life, premiered worldwide to critical acclaim. His most recent music project is a collaboration with musician and artist Beatie Wolfe, and their first two albums, Luminal and Lateral, will be released on June 6, 2025. Eno's visual experiments with light and video continue to parallel his musical career, with exhibitions and installations all over the globe. He has exhibited extensively, as far afield as St. Petersburg's Marble Palace, Ritan Park in Beijing, Arcos de Lapa in Rio de Janeiro, and the sails of the Sydney Opera House. He is involved in multiple activist works, such as the climate charity Earth Percent and HardArt, both of which he co-founded, as well as the Stop The War coalition. He is a founding member of the Long Now Foundation, a trustee of Client Earth and patron of Videre est Credere. In 2023, Brian was awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement by the Venice Biennale Musica. He has recently written his second book, What Art Does, co-authored with Bette A. and based upon his experience as an artist. Published by Faber, it was released in January 2025.

Wave Farm's WGXC-FM is a full-power, non-commercial, listener-supported station operating out of dedicated studios in Acra and Catskill, NY, as well as pop-up temporary studio locations throughout the listening area and beyond. WGXC transmits 3,300 watts to more than 78,000 potential listeners on 90.7-FM and unlimited international listeners at wavefarm.org/ listen. Hands-on access and participation distinguish WGXC as a public platform for information, experimentation, and engagement.

