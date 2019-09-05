WORKING Opens At FLMTF

The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival (FLMTF) opens its fourth production this season, Working, A Musical. The show runs September 4 through September 21 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.

Working is based on the best-selling novel by Studs Terkel. The show evokes the unsung nobility and dedication of the American workforce and celebrates the extraordinary dreams of ordinary people. The musical is a living, breathing testament to the aspirations, challenges and psyche of the American workforce.

Working features songs from 5-time Grammy Award winner James Taylor; legendary composers Mary Rodgers, Craig Carnelia, Susan Birkenhead, and Micki Grant; and Tony-Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights) and Stephen Schwartz (Composer: Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working, Rags and Children of Eden; Lyricist for films: Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted, and The Prince of Egypt (& Music)).

Working is directed and choreographed by Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock. The show will feature musical direction by Jeff Theiss, scenic design by Jen Price Fick, sound design by Eric Backus, lighting design by Jose Santiago, and costume design by Tiffany Howard.

The Cast of Working, a Musical: Joanne Baum (Broadway/Nat'l Tour: Bells are Ringing, Les Misérables, CATS, FLMTF: Les Misérables, Neurosis), Eric Ulloa (Broadway: On Your Feet!, As Author: 26 Pebbles, Passing Through, Reindeer Sessions, The Broadway Boys, Molly Sweeney), Joseph Dellger (Broadway: Ragtime, Porgy and Bess, Scandalous, Lestat, Nat'l Tour: Phantom, Ragtime, Les Misérables, 101 Dalmatians, Freaky Friday), Lauren Sprague (Broadway: My Fair Lady; Nat'l Tour: Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz, La Cage aux Folles), Onyie Nwachukwu (NYC: Daddy at Vineyard Theatre, Nat'l Tour: Cirque Dreams, RENT) and Nikhil Saboo (Broadway: Mean Girls, Nat'l Tour: Christmas Story, Off B'way: The Boy Who Danced On Air), Elaine Cotter (NYC: Under The Bodhi Tree, Nat'l Tour: The Sound of Music; FLMTF: Grand Hotel, Mamma Mia!), Sam Harvey (Off B'way: Bayside! The Musical!, Nat'l Tour: Rock of Ages), Shane Donovan (Int'l Tour: South Pacific, The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Fulton Theatre), Jodie Ann Evans (Les Misérables on the West End; Bridges of Madison County at the American Theatre Group, FLMTF: South Pacific, Mamma Mia!).

This year marks the company's 61st season which also includes an upcoming production of the Broadway-bound new musical, Loch Ness, a New Musical which will run September 28 - October 13.

Tickets for Working, A Musical can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, and online at FingerLakesMTF.com.





