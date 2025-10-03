WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 to Play Chrysler Hall This January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The wildly popular Kratt Brothers are hitting the road again with Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 – Activate Creature Power!, an all-new theatrical production inspired by the Emmy-nominated PBS KIDS series. The stage show will come to Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall on January 22, 2026.

Combining live action and animation, the show invites families to join Martin and Chris Kratt on an interactive journey packed with laughs, surprises, and creature adventures. With help from Aviva and the animated Wild Kratts team at Tortuga HQ, the brothers activate new Creature Powers, battle a comic villain, and share fascinating facts about some of the world’s most incredible animals. Audience members are encouraged to bring their animal knowledge and participate from their seats, making for an unforgettable family experience.

“We are so excited to introduce our new live stage show and meet our fellow creature adventurers in cities across the U.S.,” said Chris Kratt. “Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 is perfect for explorers of all ages. It features all the excitement and interactive elements that fans love, plus awesome new Kratt Brothers twists and turns to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.”

Since launching their first live tour in 2014, the Kratt Brothers have performed for hundreds of thousands of fans in more than 135 cities across North America. Many young audience members arrive in their own Creature Power Suits, joining the adventure just like the Kratt Brothers themselves.

