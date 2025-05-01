WICKED Star Hannah Corneau To Direct THE WIZARD OF OZ In Rhinebeck This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CENTERstage Productions will present its upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz, running June 6 through 29, 2025. This reimagining of the beloved classic will be staged at The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck.

Helming the production is Broadway's Hannah Corneau, making her directorial debut with The CENTER. Corneau is well known for her turn as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and is set to star as Elsa this July in Frozen at The Muny.

With her ties to the world of Oz and her commanding theatrical presence, Corneau brings a rich, imaginative vision to this timeless tale. Her previous credits include starring roles in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and the acclaimed Transport Group production of Renascence as poet Edna St. Vincent Millay. The creative team joining Corneau promises to elevate this production over the rainbow and beyond.

Musical direction is in the expert hands of Paul and JoAnne Schubert, a powerhouse duo whose collaborative artistry has shaped the local music and theater scene for over 30 years. Paul, who toured internationally with West Side Story, along with JoAnne, a classically trained pianist with experience teaching students of all ages throughout NYC and the Hudson Valley, ensures the score of Oz will be performed with both power and precision. Together, they bring a wealth of experience, heart, and musical sensitivity.

Jordan Stroly, the production's choreographer, brings bold energy and a dynamic movement style that breathes new life into this classic tale. A seasoned performer herself, she recently choreographed the widely acclaimed CENTERstage productions of Shrek and Cabaret. Offstage, Jordan is a dedicated dance instructor bringing grace, rhythm, and intention to every step.

The award-winning designer, Pedro Hernandez, known for evocative visual storytelling across stage and film acts as Production and Lighting Designer for Oz. With a rich portfolio that includes site-specific performances, immersive theater, and major regional works, Pedro brings a modern visual language that honors the magic of the original film while pushing boundaries in light and scenic design.

Acclaimed fashion designer and multidisciplinary artist Juda Leah brings her signature flair to the costume design. Founder of Juda Leah Atelier and known for her work with iconic figures like Kate Pierson of The B-52's and fashion legends Barbara Flood and Purely Patricia Fox, Juda's costumes promise a unique fusion of fantasy, fashion, and theatrical artistry. Her work has graced the pages of Chronogram, Saratoga Living, New York Post, and more.

Caleb Sheedy wears multiple hats in this production, serving as both Assistant Director and taking the stage as the Scarecrow. A talented multi-hyphenate, Leading the cast is Molly Glowacki as Dorothy, fresh off her standout performance as Young Fiona in Shrek. She is joined by a talented ensemble of local performers who each bring heart and authenticity to Baum's characters. Behind the scenes, the production is rounded out by Brian Cordella as stage manager, Brianna DiLoreto as assistant stage manager, and Antonio Mazzotta as sound designer.

The Wizard of Oz runs June 6 - 29, with performances on Fridays at 8:00 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $29 and expected to sell quickly. Tickets can be purchased at centerforperformingarts.org.

