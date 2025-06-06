Video: THE NATIONAL PASTIME Playwright Rogelo Martinez Discusses World Premiere at Syracuse Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Syracuse Stage will conclude its 2024/2025 season with the world premiere production of “The National Pastime,” a provocative psychological thriller about state secrets, sonic weaponry, stolen baseball signs and the father and son relationship in the middle of it all.

Written by acclaimed playwright and Syracuse University alumnus Rogelio Martinez, “The National Pastime” is directed by Johanna McKeon and will run June 11 to 29 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage. Watch a video interview with the playwright.

“Creating new work is both a vital and essential aspect of our mission,” said Artistic Director Robert Hupp. “We’re delighted that Central New York audiences will be the first to experience Rogelio Martinez’ thrilling new drama. We commissioned ‘The National Pastime’ in 2021; it is as timely and engaging as any work we’ve done this season. If you’re a fan of spy thrillers or insider baseball or a great evening of theatre, then this production is for you.”

In New York, Josemaria is questioned by the CIA as he travels from Cuba to see his son, Yuri, who defected to play Major League Baseball. In Havana, American “cultural liaison” Val is experiencing debilitating symptoms that develop after mysterious sounds bombard the embassy halls. And in Houston, the Astros are developing a code that will ultimately help their batters clinch a World Series win. These intertwining stories play out in the lingering shadow of the Cold War as the two nations continue their dangerous, decades-long dance, begging the question: When the national pastime is corrupt, what comes next?

“The National Pastime” was commissioned by Syracuse Stage and first premiered as a reading in the 2022 Cold Read Festival of New Plays. This year, Cold Read becomes the Julie Lutz New Play Festival, with events surrounding the world premiere production of “The National Pastime.” Festival curator and Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo and Resident Playwright Kyle Bass will join “The National Pastime” playwright Rogelio Martinez for a talkback, discussing the play’s journey from conception to fully staged world premiere, immediately following the 7:30 p.m. performance on Thursday, June 12.

The cast for “The National Pastime” includes Erick González (“Native Gardens”) and Joe Cassidy, John J Concado, Cherrye J. Davis, Jorge Sánchez Díaz, Alejandro Hernandez and Frank Rodríguez, all making their Syracuse Stage debuts.

The design team includes sets by Andromache Chalfant, costumes by Andrea Lauer, lighting by Christopher Brown, sound design by Tony Award-winner Cody Spencer (Broadway “The Outsiders”) and video design by Stephen Stivo Arnoczy.

All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315.443.3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office. Pay-What-You-Will performances for “The National Pastime” are June 11 – 15 inclusive; Prologue conversations, three pre-show discussions that take place one-hour before curtain on June 15, 21 and 26; the Post-show Talkback will take place on Sunday, June 22 after the 7:30 performance. Syracuse Stage has its open-captioned performances scheduled for June 18 and 29 at 2 p.m. and June 24 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., as well as an audio-described performance on Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. and an ASL interpreted performance on June 21 at 2 p.m. The Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performance of “The National Pastime” is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Trivia Night for “The National Pastime,” hosted by “Jeopardy!” champion Dillon Hupp, will be held on Thursday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

