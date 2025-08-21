Video: THE HELLO GIRLS! In Rehearsal At Syracuse Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audiences will get their first look at The Hello Girls! with a newly released video clip from rehearsal. The cast performs the show’s title number, capturing the moment when the Hello Girls arrive in France and meet the troops for the very first time.

The production will begin performances September 9 and run through September 28.

The cast will feature Chessa Metz (Broadway: Suffs), Storm Lever (Broadway: Six), Alex Humphreys (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along), Sophia Anna O’Brien, Sam Simahk (Broadway: Into the Woods), Christopher Carl (Broadway: Mamma Mia!), Aidan Cole, Andrew Mayer (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Emily Mesa, Nadia Stiell, Dan Teixeira, Teddy Trice (Broadway: The Book of Mormon), and Kat Wolf.

All performers marked with an asterisk are members of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

