Troy Foundry Theatre Presents YELLOW

It's the middle of the night. You have a dream. It is beautiful. It is terrifying. But somehow, it is not your dream. You know it is not your dream and now you must find the true dreamer. Troy Foundry Theatre and Die-Cast of Philadelphia are once again teaming up to create a new, modern immersive experience inspired by classic horror stories from the Victorian era. Upending the familiar model of a haunted house, this world premiere invites audiences to prowl through interwoven tales of dread and cosmic terror. The signature physical style brings the unimaginable to life, creating a sophisticated experience shared by adults during a dark and sinister evening in the autumnal Northeast. This world premiere devised work is commission with Die-Cast, directed by Brenna Geffers (La Ronde, The Prohibition Project: Ilium Was) will perform at the historic Trojan Hotel in Troy (41-43 3rd St. Troy, NY, 12180). Tickets are available to purchase by credit card online, or cash or check only at the door pending availability.

Cast (In Alphabetical Order)

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Ross Beschler*

Ethan Botwick*

Andrew Carroll

Niya Cobert

Colleen Corcoran

Anthony Crosby

Emily Curro

David Girard*

Raya Malcolm

Meg Rumsey-Lasersohn

Jahzeer Terrell





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You