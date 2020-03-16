Tilles Center Announces Scheduling and Programming Changes Due to Covid-19

Tilles Center has announced updated scheduling and programming due to Covid-19:

Please be advised that the Tantleff Box Office will be available only for limited phone hours and closed for in-person visits. Contact us at 516.299.3100 Monday-Friday from 1PM-4PM for any questions.

Voicemail messages will be returned as soon as possible. Please consider emailing us at TillesCenter@liu.edu if you have any box office-related questions.t

Here is the latest update regarding changes to our scheduled events:

Jana Robbins & Haley Swindal 3/21 - RESCHEDULED for June 5th

Shanghai Quartet 3/22 - RESCHEDULED for June 14th

Tower of Power 3/26 - CANCELLED

Itzhak Perlman 4/4 - RESCHEDULED for TBD date

A Bowie Celebration: Bowie Alumni Play Diamond Dogs & Ziggy Stardust 4/5 - RESCHEDULED for TBD date

The Guess Who & Rare Earth 4/10 - RESCHEDULED for TBD date

An American in Paris 4/18 - RESCHEDULED for June 11

Kurt Elling/Danilo Pérez Duo 4/25 - CANCELLED

Underwater Bubble Show 5/9 - CANCELLED



All Ticketmaster purchased cancellations will be automatically refunded.

For all other cancelled or rescheduled dates, the following options are available:

exchange your tickets into a future performance

receive a credit on your account for the value of your tickets

donate the value of your tickets as a much-appreciated gift to the Arts Education Program

receive a full refund



Check back for frequent updates as the situation evolves for future performances. Thank you for your patience and support. Once again, thank you for supporting Tilles Center and we look forward to seeing you here very soon.





