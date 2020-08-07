Secrets, lies, and the last chance to get even. Can this family survive death?

Theatre Rhino presents FREE online presentation of A DEATH IN THE FAMILY by John Fisher, August 13, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London and Johnson. John has created twenty-one original solo-performances so far, one for each week of Shelter-in-Place. www.JohnFisher.biz.

