Theatre Rhino Presents FREE Online Presentation Of A DEATH IN THE FAMILY By John Fisher

Secrets, lies, and the last chance to get even. Can this family survive death?

Aug. 7, 2020  

Theatre Rhino presents FREE online presentation of A DEATH IN THE FAMILY by John Fisher, August 13, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London and Johnson. John has created twenty-one original solo-performances so far, one for each week of Shelter-in-Place. www.JohnFisher.biz.


