Theatre Rhino Presents A Free Virtual Presentation of JOHNSON

Article Pixel Jun. 29, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation JOHNSON, conceived and performed by John Fisher on July 2, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

Philip Johnson was America's "best-known openly gay architect." He was also a fascist. What can we make of this troubling American Master whose architecture punctuates the skylines of American cities, including San Francisco's.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.


Related Articles View More Central New York Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • QUIZ: Which Obscure Hamilton Character Are You?
  • QUIZ: Only People Who Had a Hamilton Phase Can Get an A+ on This Trivia Quiz
  • QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
  • Watch Lea Salonga & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend