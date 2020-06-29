Theatre Rhino Presents A Free Virtual Presentation of JOHNSON

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation JOHNSON, conceived and performed by John Fisher on July 2, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

Philip Johnson was America's "best-known openly gay architect." He was also a fascist. What can we make of this troubling American Master whose architecture punctuates the skylines of American cities, including San Francisco's.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

