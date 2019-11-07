Theater Of War Productions Premieres THE INVESTIGATION

Theater of War Productions and the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, in partnership with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, will present readings of scenes from Peter Weiss' play The Investigation, a piece of documentary theater adapted from the Frankfurt Auschwitz Trials of 1963-65 when 22 mid- and lower-level Nazi officials were tried for crimes against humanity in the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex. The project will center on guided audience discussions about mass murder and its lasting impact upon individuals, families, communities, and countries throughout the world.

The presentation will include performances by Jacqueline Murekatete , a Rwandan-born survivor of the 1994 genocide, human rights activist, and founder and president of the Genocide Survivors Foundation; and Consolee Nishimwe, an author, activist, and motivational speaker who also survived the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Adapted and facilitated by Theater of War Productions' Co-Founder and Artistic Director Bryan Doerries, The Investigation will seek to generate powerful dialogue across cultures and communities about the human capacity for evil, as well as the systems and hierarchies that create the conditions for unthinkable violence.



The Investigation is made possible by the generous support of Bruce Ratner.

PERFORMANCE DATES



November 2019

Wednesday, November 13

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.



Thursday, November 14

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.



St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

157 Montague Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201



Featuring: David Zayas ("Dexter.") Zach Grenier ("The Good Wife.") Brían F. O'Byrne (Million Dollar Baby,) Amy Ryan (Birdman,) David Patrick Kelly ("Twin Peaks,") Marjolaine Goldsmith (Dress), NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Antigone in Ferguson), Jacqueline Murekatete, and Consolee Nishimwe



January 2020*

Thursday, January 16, 2020

7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust 36 Battery Place New York, NY 10280 *Please note that casting for January 2020 will be announced at a later date.





