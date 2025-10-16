TheREP to Present 'City Séance Ghost Tour and “Pure Poe: Three Tales of the Macabre'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This October, Capital Repertory Theatre is inviting residents and visitors alike to step into the spirit of the season with two chilling and captivating experiences: City Séance Ghost Tour and “Pure Poe: Three Tales of the Macabre.”

“Pure Poe,” adapted by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, stars acclaimed actor Wynn Harmon as the master of the macabre himself, Edgar Allan Poe. In this intimate, one-man performance blending biography and scares, audiences will take a step inside Poe's mysterious mind through his most famous works “The Raven,” “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and “The Masque of the Red Death.” Currently touring the Capital Region in the Collaborative School of the Arts' On-The-Go touring productions, Harmon will perform three public performances across Proctors Collaborative venues 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at theREP, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Proctors, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at Universal Preservation Hall.

Throughout the month of October, in a collaboration with Discover Albany, theREP presents the City Séance Ghost Tour on various dates between Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Monday, Nov. 3 in downtown Albany (check theREP's website for specific dates). These performances, part of Discover Albany's third annual Halloween Festival — made possible through ARPA grant funding — blend history, theatre, and the supernatural in a celebration of storytelling both real and imagined.

City Séance transforms downtown Albany into a stage for its most legendary spirits. Guided by Discover Albany's Maeve McEneny, guests will meet a host of historical figures whose lives, and afterlives, are forever entwined with the city as they take an actual walk through Albany history. City Séance tours begin outside of the Discover Albany Visitor Center and runs about an hour and 15 minutes.

This year's spectral cast features Ellen Cribbs as Clara Harris, Hayes Fields II as Adam Blake Jr., Tony Pallone as theREP Ghost and Sam Abbott, Adriana Vicinanzo as the Lady in White, Josh DeMarco as Herman Melville, and Will Heatley as Legs Diamond. Julian Hugo-Perez serves as understudy for both Melville and Diamond, with Steve Henel as the tour guide understudy. Behind the scenes, local stage managers Peter Delocis and KD McTeigue help bring the magic to life.

Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday- Saturday 12-6 p.m., or online by visiting attherep.org, atproctors.org, or atuph.org for their respective performances. Interviews with any of the cast or crew are available upon request.

