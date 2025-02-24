TheREP Reveals New Producing Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital Repertory Theatre has announced that starting Sept. 1, 2025, Miriam Weisfeld will be its new Producing Artistic Director. Weisfeld will succeed Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill who served in the role since 1995. Weisfeld will continue to serve as Consulting Artistic Producer for the remainder of the 2024-2025 Season and she and Cahill will collaborate through the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition of operations for the nearly 50-year-old theatre company.



Weisfeld will also continue her leadership as Producing Artistic Director of the Adirondack Theatre Festival (ATF) in Glens Falls, a position she has held since 2021.This development builds upon an ongoing relationship between ATF and Proctors Collaborative which was announced in October.

A creative producer and dramaturg, Weisfeld served as Director of Artistic Development for the Tony-winning Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis prior to her appointment at ATF, where she was the dramaturg of the world premiere of “An American Tail” and helped to develop Generation Now, a national partnership to commission new multigenerational plays by artists of color.

In her previous position as Senior Vice President at Broadway's Araca Group, Weisfeld was the original dramaturg to launch the development of “The Outsiders” (2024 Tony Award for Best Musical) and the national tour of “Clue.”

“Miriam is an innovative and passionate voice in the theatre world,” said Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative, the umbrella organization to theREP. “Her work and her connections to theatre in New York City and around the country will serve Capital Repertory Theatre well!”

In her role at theREP, Weisfeld will oversee the artistic production of the theatre's entire season, managing teams of designers, technicians and directors. She will play a key role in the programs for which theREP has become known such as the Next Act New Play Festival, a community outreach program called Neighbors for Neighbors and the Summer Stage Young Acting Academy with the Collaborative School of the Arts. The 2025-2026 subscription season at theREP was selected by Weisfeld in consultation with leadership at Proctors Collaborative.

“Members of the Board are excited about the future and confident that Miriam has the unique qualifications to build on theREP's strong foundation of producing a vibrant theatre community in the Capital Region and draw attention more broadly,” said Board President Peggy Becker. “Miriam's knowledge of theatre, proven leadership and creativity, and presence in the region are tremendous assets moving forward,” she said. “We can't wait for the community to get to know her better.” Weisfeld's appointment comes with the unanimous support of the Capital Repertory Theatre Board of Directors.

Weisfeld commented, “It's an honor to build upon the extraordinary work of Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill and her stellar team at theREP. It's also a genuine thrill to engage with our thought partners at Proctors Collaborative and Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York. At this moment in American theatre, collaboration is paramount, and this team is lighting the way.”

ATF Board President Jim Murphy stated their board is equally excited. “Miriam will continue to shape our artistic vision, select our programming and work closely with our artists and creative teams. She has always been a visionary leader with the ability to manage multiple creative projects, and she will receive strong support from our team as her influence expands.

“This development does not change ATF's autonomy or mission,” he added.

Award-winning actor Jessica Frances Dukes (“Ozark,” “The Gilded Age,” “Earth Abides”), whose collaborations with Weisfeld have spanned 15 years said, "I have always been in awe of the way Miriam's mind works. I've watched her craft amazing scripts with playwrights to critical acclaim and successfully helm many artistic projects, some that I've been lucky to be a part of... She is a leader and a go-getter, and I am honored to know her. I'm looking forward to watching the magic she continues to create."

Weisfeld remarked, “Over the last three years, I've been fortunate enough to make a home within the rich and varied performing arts industry of New York's Capital Region. I look forward to deepening my ties in Albany and further supporting the interconnectedness of artists and producers up and down the Hudson River, in service to our communities.”

Capital Repertory Theatre is an affiliate of Proctors Collaborative and is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. It is the only League of Resident Theatres (LORT) member in the 14-county greater Capital Region. LORT is an association of professional resident theaters across the country working together to support and promote member theatres and their work, helping bring needed recognition of the professional standards attained by the theatres.



Founded in 1994, Adirondack Theatre Festival is also a not-for-profit theatre company. It produces new and contemporary plays and musicals each summer featuring professional actors, designers and directors from around the country.

