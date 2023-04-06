TheREP Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

William Shakespeare's popular comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" begins previews at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany April 14, opens on Tuesday, April 18 and runs through Sunday, May 7. The show is directed by theREP's Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill.

In a world where dreams and reality blend together, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" tells the story of otherworldly creatures, lovers on the run and a group of amateur actors all within an enchanted forest in Athens. While a feuding Fairy King and Queen are at war, their paths are crossed by Bottom, Quince and their friends presenting a play within a play. Chief mischief-maker Puck is on-hand to ensure that the gender-bending course of true love is anything but smooth. Games of fantasy, love and dreams lead to transformation in Shakespeare's most beguiling comedy. Add a dash of magic and trickster fairies and in this forest, anything can happen.

The cast features familiar faces and many new ones for this spring frolic. Portraying the play's royal pair, Chauncy Thomas, makes his debut at theREP as Duke Theseus/King Oberon, alongside veteran Associate Artist at theREP, Yvonne Perry as Hippolyta/Queen Titania. Kyle Garvin returns as Puck from his recently celebrated portrayal of the Cowardly Lion in theREP's "The Wizard of Oz." Other favorite returning actors include Kevin McGuire (as Peter Quince), Oliver Wadsworth (as Bottom) and David Girard (as Egeus/Snug). The mismatched lovers feature regional veterans, Ethan Botwick as Lysander and Ellen Cribbs as Helena, with theREP newcomers, Raya Malcolm as Hermia and Tamil Periasamy as Demetrius. The merry band of amateur players is rounded out by John Romeo as Robin Starveling, and in his debut at theREP, Jovan Davis as Flute. Others in this fine cast include Gabrielle Bazinet Douglas (fairy), Josh DeMarco (Fairy) and Taylor Hoffman (Karen Snout/fairy).

In addition to Mancinelli-Cahill, the creative team includes Costume Designer Sera Bourgeau, Scenic Designer Brian Prather, Sound Designer Jane Shaw, Lighting Designer Shelby Loera, Fight Choreographer David Girard and Choreographer Freddy Ramirez, who is an associate artist for theREP.

Previews for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, April 14-16. Opening night is Tuesday, April 18. Performances continue through Sunday, May 7. Regular performance times April 14-May 7, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

Tickets range from $27-62. For tickets and information, call the Box Office 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit capitalrep.org. The box office at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St. will open 30 minutes before show time.

Special Events:

Opening Night - Tuesday, April 18

Includes complimentary, post-show champagne toast.

Chef's Table - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25

Hors d'oeuvres will be provided by local restaurants/cash bar.

ASL Performance - 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29

This performance features sign language interpreters. To request access to the designated seating section, please call the box office at (518) 346-6204.

Thirsty Thursday - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Light fare and tasting samples from local breweries, cideries, and distilleries.

Behind the Scenes - 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7

12:30 p.m.. complimentary coffee and pastry before the presentation.

A pre-show presentation with Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill with a special presentation. This special conversation is free and open to the public.