The Rock Orchestra By Candlelight to be Presented at Chrysler Hall in November

After mesmerizing audiences across Europe and the UK, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is making a tour stop on Thursday, November 20 at Chrysler Hall. Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic rock and metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of classical music and metal.

Performing the music of iconic bands including: Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries & MORE! Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 18.

