The Rehearsal Club to Celebrate Its 110th Birthday With Gala Hosted By Blythe Danner

The event will take place on October 20th at 6:30pm at The Players.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

The Rehearsal Club (TRC), the legendary rooming house for aspiring actresses, celebrates its 110th birthday on October 20 with a Gala hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winner Blythe Danner at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South) at 6:30pm.

An original Rehearsal Club resident, Danner resided at the Club at the start of her illustrious career. She received two Emmy awards for her role on Showtime's Huff and was nominated twice for roles on Will & Grace and in Joyce Carol Oates' We Were the Mulvaneys. Her film roles include The Great Santini, the Meet the Parents trilogy and Sylvia, a film in which she appeared with her daughter, actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow

In a statement Blythe Danner said, “More than 50 years later, I look back at all this and think how blessed we were.”

To purchase tickets to The Rehearsal Club's 110th Anniversary Gala on October 20:

 https://secure.anedot.com/the-rehearsal-club/110-anniversary-gala

At the Gala, a glittering one-hour Rehearsal Club Revue will feature musical performances from original members of the Club -- including Cynthia Darlow (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Andrea Frierson (Harlem, Broadway's The Lion King and Once on this Island) and Debbie Andrews, reprising her role as “Crissy” from the original Broadway production of HAIR -- alongside a new generation of Rehearsal Club Residents. The event includes a silent auction of celebrity donated clothing, a preview of The Rehearsal Club's revival of its traditional Wardrobe Sale which will take place for the first time in 44 years on October 21.   An After-Glow Birthday Salute, hosted by celebrated comic Nicky Sunshine, follows with special guests.  

The Rehearsal Club, unique in NYC, provides affordable housing to diverse and deserving young women who are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. Additional support includes mentors, master classes, workshops and networking opportunities that build confidence and community. Through a rigorous selection process, subsidies are granted to the most talented applicants. Funds raised at the Gala will go to support this initiative. 

Gale Patron, TRC Board President: “To see Rehearsal Club alums share the stage with our new aspiring sisters is a true miracle!"

About The Rehearsal Club

The Rehearsal Club was founded in 1913 as a safe haven for young women embarking on performing arts careers in New York City. The Rehearsal Club provided affordable housing and community and it thrived for 66 years, most notably on West 53rd Street in a townhouse owned by the Rockefeller family. Its place in the lexicon of show business lore is widely respected. Many famous performers got their start at The Rehearsal Club, including Blythe Danner, Carol Burnett, Kim Cattrall, Sandy Duncan and Diane Keaton, among the 10,000 women who came through its doors. New York's 1970s economic downturn forced The Rehearsal Club to close in 1979. 

The Rehearsal Club was revived as a non-profit 501(c)(3) in 2019 by a group of dedicated alumni under its original mandate to be a home for deserving and talented young women aspiring to careers in all theater, TV and film disciplines. TRC's rebirth embraces the true meaning of an encore.




Recommended For You