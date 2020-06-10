The New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT as an Online Reading

The New Deal Creative Arts Center will present its 2nd Annual Pride Production as a live reading of The Laramie Project: An Online Benefit Performance to take place on Friday, June 19th at 7pm.

Donation tickets are available through newdeal-laramieproject.eventbrite.com. This one night only event will benefit both Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center and The New Deal Creative Arts Center.

A link to view the performance will be emailed to all ticket holders the day of the performance. The Laramie Project is a 2000 play by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project compiled of interviews and recounts about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. The Laramie Project is under the direction of Michael Frohnhoefer and features Tamara Cacchione, Jasmine Canziani, Austin Carrothers, Kit Colbourn, Val Coniglio, Dylan Parkin, Lauren Silverman, Pat Spaulding and Louisa Vilardi. This livestream performance is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc.

