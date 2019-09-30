The Kitchen Turns A Rom-Com on its Head

Kitchen Theatre Company continues its 2019-2020 season with The Two Kids That Blow Shit Up by Carla Ching, a hilarious, touching, and explosive romantic comedy about trying not to fall in love with your best friend. Performances of The Two Kids That Blow Shit Up begin at the Kitchen Theatre Company in the Percy Browning Performance Space on Sunday, October 20 and will run through Sunday, November 3. And thanks to the support of an anonymous donor, all three preview performances (10/20, 10/22, and 10/23) will offer patrons the opportunity to "Pay What You Want," attending the performance for any price.

The Two Kids That Blow Shit Up centers on Diana and Max, who meet as kids the day their parents begin having an affair. During their parents' on-and-off relationship, spanning two decades, Max and Diana become the most unlikely of friends. They see each other through highs and lows and try not to make their parents' mistakes. The Two Kids That Blow Shit Up is poignant look at the roller coaster highs and lows of our most meaningful relationships.

Director Meg Taintor says, "One of the things that I really love about the play is it's just these two actors, and the play jumps around in time very quickly, so it really requires actors who can be artistic gymnasts." A director, dramaturg, actor, and playwright, Taintor has just completed her MLitt studies at the University of Glasgow's postgraduate program in Theatre Studies. About the full 2019-2020 season at the Kitchen Theatre Company, Taintor says, "I think the Kitchen audiences are really lucky. It's truly an exciting lineup of an amazing range of playwrights and stories. I really hope that the audience is as excited for this season as I am. Because they'll get to see all of it and I won't!"

Returning to Kitchen Theatre Company is Shannon Tyo, previously seen on stage at KTC in Smart People and Bright Half Life, who will play the role of Diana. Tyo says, "My favorite part about Two Kids is the very realistic way the characters are unfailingly honest with each other, sometimes brutally so, in that very specific way only someone who's known you a very long time can be. They call each other out, and also call out anyone who comes for the other. They are the definition of ride-or-die friends."

Making their way to Ithaca from New York City is Cory Censoprano, who will make his KTC debut as Max. On the play Censoprano remarks, "I love the structure of this play. I've gotten to work on multi-character tracks where I can explore the physical and vocal aspects of different people, but never the physical and vocal aspects of the same person over 30ish years, out of order." The creative team will be rounded out with Scenic Design by Afsoon Pajoufar, Lighting Design by Yi-Chung Chen, Costume Design by Robin Vest, and Sound Design by Bahar Royaee. The Technical Director is Brendan Komala and the Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Schilansky.

Special events for The Two Kids That Blow Shit Up include Pay What You Want Nights featuring post-show discussions with Producing Artistic Director, M. Bevin O'Gara on October 20, 22, and 23, and an Actors' Forum on November 1. Opening Night is October 24 and includes a post-show reception with delicious food and drinks. For more events and information, visit kitchentheatre.org.





