Teams and Host Announced for SHAKEN & STIRRED Celebrity Bartender Party to Benefit Universal Preservation Hall

All proceeds raised go toward education programs at UPH and the Collaborative School of the Arts.

Apr. 12, 2023  

After three years, Shaken & Stirred is finally returning to benefit Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. Chris Onorato, morning show anchor from NewsChannel 13, will join the event as the host.

The Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party, this year sponsored by M&T Bank, is an annual fundraiser for UPH. Teams from local businesses up to compete against each other, bartending for the most tips. The team that raises the most during their shift wins. This year's event will be 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Saratoga National Golf Course. There is no cover charge and no tickets necessary.

All proceeds raised go toward education programs at UPH and the Collaborative School of the Arts. The vision of the Collaborative School of the Arts is to provide extensive performing arts opportunities with instruction by regional and national professionals. Its programs inspire and cultivate career paths for students in creative fields while developing and welcoming a diverse palette of artists. Tuition assistance ensures student accessibility across Proctors Collaborative, including UPH's summer program Rock Camp.

The teams joining the event this year are Micropolitan Matchmakers, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, Bonacio Construction Inc., DeCrescente Distributing Co., Fingerpaint, Mohawk Auto, Old Tavern Farm and Stewart's Shops.

For more information, go to Click Here.




