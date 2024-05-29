Tangent Theatre To Present New Play Reading At The Tin Barn In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tangent Theatre Company will present a new play reading to be held Saturday, June 8 and Sunday June 9, 2024.

Until the Day is Done by Philadelphia based actor/writer Jared Michael Delaney, at the Tin Barn in Clermont at 6pm and 2pm respectively; doors open 5pm and 1pm; wine, beer and light snacks available for purchase.

The reading is free, with donations welcomed and encouraged. Set in the Alaskan wilderness, the storycenters on the relationship of two couples as they grapple with the unexpected in life and the decisions that accompany their crossroads.

The reading will feature Tangent's premier ensemble: actors Brenny Campbell, Jeffrey Doornbos, Maggie Adams McDowell and Tangent's Artistic Director Michael Rhodes (all four are members of Actors' Equity Association). Actor and voice-over artist Steven Young will read stage directions; produced by Andrea Rhodes.

Tangent's readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs or restaurants, or similar intimate spaces - including the Stissing Center in Pine Plains and Tivoli's Village Hall. Actors read the plays with scripts in hand, and little or no props, miming or physicality; stage directions are read to orient the audience, move the story along and help visualize the play. Tangent's readings over the past year have enjoyed sold out houses and/or added shows to accommodate demand.

The presentation of new works is a passion of the company's and the opportunity to read this new piece is exciting: “We champion new works and emerging playwrights. We're so glad Jared is making Tangent part of the mix for our team and audience to experience this story” states Michael Rhodes. And according to Delaney, “I couldn't be more excited to have the Until the Day is Done reading with Tangent. They, and their audiences, show a continued and invested interest in the development of new plays. Who wouldn't want their work to be a part of that community?” A talk-back/Q+A with Delaney will take place after both performances.

Tickets and More Information

Until the Day is Done by Jared Michael Delany, play readings Sat. June 8, 2024 @ 6pm | Sun. June 9, 2024 @ 2pm, at The Tin Barn, 1783 Route 9, Clermont NY (doors 5pm/1pm); Free, donations welcome. RSVP required as seating is limited, via info@tangent-arts.org.

Tangent Theatre Company was founded in New York City in 2000 by Hudson Valley natives/married couple Andrea & Michael Rhodes, and the late Keith Teller, and re-located to Tivoli in 2009. Tangent is known for intimate character driven productions, their new plays festival and their popular play readings.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE REV