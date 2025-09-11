Tangent Theatre Company Will Present Reading of Sharr White’s ANNAPURNA at The Moviehouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tangent Theatre Company will continue its popular series of pop-up play readings with Annapurna by Sharr White, presented in partnership with The Moviehouse in Millerton, NY.

The reading will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. in Theater 3, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available online, with donations to Tangent also accepted.

Set in a remote trailer park, Annapurna is a bittersweet two-hander that follows an estranged couple confronting love, loss, and the possibility of final reconciliation. The play received its world premiere at San Francisco’s Magic Theatre, followed by an acclaimed Los Angeles premiere at the Odyssey Theatre in 2013 and an Off-Broadway run in 2014 starring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

The Tangent reading will feature Maggie Adams McDowell and Tangent Artistic Director Michael Rhodes, both members of Actors’ Equity Association. Steven Young will read stage directions, with Tracy Carney directing and Andrea Rhodes producing. Tangent’s script-in-hand readings have become a signature of the company, often presented in unique venues such as pubs, restaurants, and local cultural spaces. The company previously appeared at The Moviehouse in December 2024 with Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage.

“The Moviehouse is an ideal environment for this kind of intimate storytelling,” said Rhodes. “Annapurna grabs you and is the perfect Tangent play.” The Moviehouse General Manager Jeremy Boviard added, “Partnering with Tangent again is an exciting opportunity to continue offering our community the type of live programming we want to cultivate.”

