TOP OF THE WORLD: A CARPENTERS TRIBUTE Announced At Patchogue Theatre

The world's premiere tribute to The Carpenters, Top of the World comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) backed by a seven piece band on Friday, March 25 at 8:00PM. Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm.

Tickets range between $29.00 - $59.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted! As of March 1st, 2022, following New York State Department of Health's updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance, patrons of Patchogue Theatre are no longer required to present proof of full vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter our venue. Although not required, we recommend wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, in an effort to help prevent further spread of Covid-19. Should you or a member of your party feel ill or have COVID-19 symptoms please stay home

Who can forget the incomparable music of the Carpenters? The popular brother/sister duo of the 70's and early 80's gave us some of the most unforgettable ballads and melodic pop songs of all time.

Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing. She is backed by a seven piece band consisting of top-notch, professional industry musicians who have had amazing careers in their own right. The band members are all multi-instrumentalists and at times use 3 keyboards to recreate the incredibly complex arrangements created by Richard Carpenter. The attention to detail paired with saxophone, trumpet, flute and many more instruments complete every song to perfection!

This show does not use tracks or pick up musicians like other shows. This is a 7 piece band that travels and performs all shows together. This Carpenters Tribute Band brings the most authentic versions of the Carpenters music to the stage. No doubt, you will be singing along as they perform hits like; "Close To You", "We've Only Just Begun", "Rainy Days And Mondays", "Please Mr. Postman" and "Yesterday Once More", to name a few.

i??Debbie captures the warm tones and contralto range that made Karen's voice so unique. Sit back and enjoy as Debbie and her band take you on a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits while sharing some of the backstories behind the music.