THE OUTSIDERS, SPAMALOT, and More Set For Proctors and TheREP's 25-26 Season

Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre have announced 2025-26 seasons, featuring a mix of Broadway blockbusters, beloved classics, and bold new works. The upcoming season was officially announced on the MainStage at Proctors Monday, March 10, during the annual Season Announcement Bash. The event featured special guests, including John Gray and Lydia Kulbida from NEWS10, Benita Zahn and Ellen Cribbs from the local podcast Everything Theatre, and key members of Proctors Collaborative staff. Throughout the evening, actors from various productions performed selections from the upcoming shows, offering a sneak peek into the thrilling season ahead.

Proctors

A Beautiful Noise

The MainStage at Proctors announced the first show of the KeyBank Broadway Series as “A Beautiful Noise,” coming Sept. 23-28, 2025. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, “A Beautiful Noise” is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Spamalot

First galloping onto Broadway in 2005, “Spamalot” features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. The musical comedy that lovingly ripped off the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” will be on the MainStage at Proctors Jan. 6-11, 2026.

The Sound of Music

For 65 years, “The Sound of Music” has been one of our “favorite things.” This Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed - it's meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (“Hairspray”), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Edelweiss;” it will be on the MainStage at Proctors March 17-22, 2026.

Water For Elephants

The next show will be “Water For Elephants,” April 7-12, 2026. After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train, unsure of where the road will take him, and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

& Juliet

Created by the Emmy-winning writer of “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. “& Juliet” asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? On the MainStage April 28-May 3, 2026, Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That's The Way It Is,” and “Can't Stop the Feeling”—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century.

The Outsiders

The winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, “The Outsiders,” is running on the MainStage at Proctors May 19-24, 2026. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them.

Moulin Rouge!

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind and will be on the MainStage June 2-7, 2026.

Wicked

Though not a part of the regular season, subscribers to both theREP and Proctors can get exclusive access to the Original Broadway Blockbuster “Wicked,” Oct. 29-Nov. 9, 2025, before single tickets go on sale. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Capital Repertory Theatre

Capital Repertory Theatre began their announcements with the re-introduction of Miriam Wiesfeld, who will be taking the reigns as producing artistic director once Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill steps down in September.

Becky Nurse of Salem

In the upcoming season, theREP continues its tradition of bold and thought-provoking theatre. To kick off the 2025-26 season presented by Overit is “Becky Nurse of Salem” by Sarah Ruhl Sept. 26-Oct. 19, 2025. Becky Nurse is a tour guide whose ancestor was tried for witchcraft on the very spot where she works. After losing her job, she turns to magic, pills, and a bartender for redemption while facing her own trial alongside her granddaughter's high school “Crucible” production.

Murder For Two: Holiday Edition

The next show is a perfect way to celebrate the holidays, with “Murder for Two: Holiday Edition” on the MainStage at theREP Nov. 28- Dec. 28, 2025; book and lyrics by Kellen Blair. This madcap musical mystery delivers nonstop laughs as one actor plays detective Marcus Moscowicz and the other tackles all 10 suspects. A hit at theREP in 2015, “Murder for Two” returns with composer and original star Joe Kinosian for a must-see holiday event.

Archduke

The third show, “Archduke” by Rajiv Joseph, is running March 6-29, 2026. Three starving teens with nothing to lose fall under the sway of a fanatical captain, stumbling their way into an assassination that sparks World War I. This pitch-dark farce turns history on its head, blending absurd comedy with chilling relevance.

Dodi & Diana

The fourth show continues theREP's mission to support playwrights as part of the Next Act New Play Summit. Playwright Kareem Fahmy's plays “American Fast” and “A Distinct Society” were featured in theREP's past Next Act Summits. theREP is honored to continue to support Kareem's work following the world premiere of “Dodi & Diana” at Colt Coeur in New York City. Running April 24–May 17, 2026, “Dodi & Diana” follows Jason, a white Wall Street banker, and Samira, an aspiring Egyptian actress, as their relationship is tested by her breakout role as a TV terrorist. Desperate for answers, Jason consults an astrologer, sending them to the Hôtel Ritz Paris on the anniversary of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's death, where passion and power intertwine in a fateful encounter.

Mystic Pizza

The last show on the MainStage at theREP this season will run July 10- Aug. 9, 2026, based on the beloved 1988 film. “Mystic Pizza” serves up friendship, romance, and a heaping slice of ‘80s nostalgia. In the seaside town of Mystic, three best friends navigate love and life while slinging pizza to a soundtrack of hits by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, Van Morrison, and more.

Season subscriptions for both Proctors and theREP are now available, offering patrons the best seats at the best prices, along with exclusive benefits. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information, patrons can reach out to the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday- Saturday 12-6 p.m. or online by visiting atproctors.org or attherep.org.

