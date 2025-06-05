THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Comes to Depot Theatre Academy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Depot Theatre Academy will present the first of its 2025 summer youth productions: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE. This Tony Award-winning musical comedy will be brought to life by a cast of talented local youth performers under the guidance of seasoned theatre professionals.

Performances will take place June 12-14 and will open the Main Stage season at the historic Depot Theatre in Westport, New York.

With a script that cleverly blends nostalgia with satire, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE offers audiences a joyous, witty escape into a 1920s musical within a musical, complete with mistaken identities, dream sequences, and toe-tapping numbers. The Academy's production promises all the sparkle and spirit of the original, while offering a fresh, youthful take that reflects the creativity and dedication of its student ensemble.

The program will be led by a team of experienced professional teaching artists. It will be directed by Gigi Mason, Depot Theatre's Director of Outreach & Education, with live musical direction and accompaniment provided by music and drama educator Kim Weems. Choreography is by co-director Jackie Robertin. The production has also received assistance from theatre educator and actor Amy Fitts, the Depot Theatre's Artistic Production Management Team, Beth Glover & Karen Lewis, and other local and visiting professional artists.

"THE DROWSY CHAPERONE gives our students a chance to tap into big comedy, big characters, and big heart," said Gigi Mason. "But beyond the laughs, what's most powerful is watching these young artists find their voices, support one another, and light up the stage with something they've built together. That kind of experience stays with them long after the final bow."

Founded to provide authentic theatrical training to area youth, the Depot Theatre Academy has grown into one of the region's most beloved educational programs. Known for sold-out productions and deeply invested students, the Academy emphasizes collaboration, discipline, and creativity in a welcoming, professional setting.

Auditions for THE DROWSY CHAPERONE were held in March; there is no cost to participants.

Performances of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE will take place at the Depot Theatre, the only theatre in the Adirondacks that operates under an agreement with Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. The theatre is located in a historic 1876 train station in Westport, NY. A cultural anchor in the Adirondacks for over four decades, the Depot is committed to presenting live theatre, fostering local talent, and providing arts education through its Academy program.

The cast of The Drowsy Chaperone includes:

Cooper Halloran, Jocelyn Bessette, Kaden Dwyer, Keiran Shult, Tristan Shult, Lee Fay, Hanna Bailey, Ayden Christensen, Madeline Young, Parker Scanio, Destini Bresette, Lindsay Haner, Araya Pierre Louis, Olive Stewart, Kalyn Kivlehan, Evalee Hamilton, Lillian Baker, Felix Haskins, Emma Drowlette.

The Depot Theatre Academy is underwritten by The Brooks and Joan Fortune Family Foundation. The Academy senior program for experienced student artists, including performances of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, is sponsored by The Mill.

