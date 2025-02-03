THE DIRTY DUTCHESS Benefit For Empire Training Center Announced At The Chance Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Empire Training Center For The Arts has announced The Dirty Dutchess, an evening of vaudeville, burlesque and Broadway, at The Chance Theater on March 15 from 8:30pm to 10:30pm.

The event will be hosted by Kaitlin Hopkins and Frank Castella, Jr, with artistic direction by Peter Flynn. The Dirty Dutchess will feature more than a dozen performers and acts in a celebration of the original Dutchess Theater.

This is the first public ticketed event at The Chance since it closed its doors in October 2023. The Dirty Dutchess is sponsored by Chai Developers, Firehouse Productions, and Residence Inn by Marriott Poughkeepsie. Tickets are $75 and all proceeds benefit Empire Training Center for the Arts.

Chris Boneau (ETCA Board Chair and Partner, Boneau/Bryan Brown Public Relations) shared, "Let me say, on behalf of our Board of Directors, that we could not be more excited to invite this community back to The Chance and return to the time of "The Dirty Dutchess" for one night only--to experience eclectic and entertaining acts that will dazzle and delight all who attend. Given the memories The Chance holds for multiple generations, we hope this event, for the benefit of Empire Training Center for the Arts, delivers one more unforgettable "you had to be there" moment in this iconic theater. All of us at ETCA look forward to welcoming you, having a fantastic time, raising a glass and many donations, all to support the mission of this incredible new not-for-profit workforce initiative, Empire Training Center for the Arts."

Empire Training Center for the Arts is a new not-for-profit workforce development initiative at the historic Chance Theater in the City of Poughkeepsie. Co-founded by veteran arts leaders Trish Santini and Frank Butler, ETCA offers a 10-month, 3-day-a-week workforce program designed for adults to build meaningful careers backstage in live entertainment and performing arts events. Graduates from the program receive guaranteed placement in a paid position at the conclusion of the program. No prior experience is required and applications are open to all adults ages 18 and up who have received a high school diploma or GED. Applications are open now through February 28, with classes starting in May 2025.

To purchase tickets for The Dirty Dutchess, visit empirearts.org/dirtydutchess

Comments