THE ANGEL MAKERS In Concert Set for Five Angels Theater This Month

After a sold-out, award-winning run at the SheNYC Arts Festival this past summer, writers Amanda Freedman and Lorenzo Pipino will be sharing the latest iteration of The Angel Makers at a one-night only concert presentation at the Five Angels Theater on Monday, February 10 at 7pm. The Angel Makers is a new musical based on the true story of women who took matters into their own hands in dealing with their abusive husbands. Tickets can be purchased here.

The cast will feature Holly Hinchliffe (Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU), Allicia Lawson, Joey Barreiro (Newsies Nat'l Tour), Kate Coffey, Amy Keum (KPOP), Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along), Chelsea Zeno, Martina Cavard Blanco, Emily Somé (LES MISERABLES North American Tour), Emily Landreth, Laney Yoo, Maya Pierce, Trevor Bunce (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour), August Blanco, Pablo Laucerico (Dear Evan Hansen Nat'l Tour), and Bobby Cook Gallagher.

The concert is being directed by Mary Tomei, stage managed by Liz Dion, produced by Katie Halstead and Susie McCollum, with dramaturgy by Jill Ohayon. Lorenzo Pipino will music direct with Libby Hatton and Wes D'Alelio as music assistants.

More about the show:

Based on a true story, The Angel Makers is a new musical about a group of Hungarian women in 1920s rural Hungary who systematically poison their husbands to escape abusive marriages. Exploring themes of agency, and justice, and resilience. The Angel Makers uses a folk-rock score to tell this true tale of how far women are willing to go to fight for their freedom.

The Angel Makers has been developed through NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Abrons Arts Center, Western Connecticut State University's New Works Class, and NYU's Graduate Acting Program. The show had its premiere production as a part of the SheNYC Arts Festival in August 2024, where it had a fully-sold out run and won awards for Best Score, Best Lead Actor, and Best Musical. www.theangelmakersmusical.com

