Syracuse University Department of Drama Cancels A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING and ON THE LAKE

In response to the emerging situation related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of concern for the wellbeing of students, staff and patrons, the Syracuse University Department of Drama has decided to cancel all public performances of "A Grand Night for Singing" and "On the Lake."

Ticketholders are invited to consider converting unused tickets into a tax-deductible donation to the Department of Drama. Refunds will be available to those who request them prior to April 30. Please contact the Syracuse Stage box office at 315-443-3275 to exercise either option. If patrons wish to convert a ticket purchase to a donation, please email info@syracusestage.org and include name, address and amount of original ticket purchase.

Please understand that the box office is expecting a high volume of calls and communications and will work to fulfill your requests in as timely a fashion as possible. Your patience is much appreciated.

We appreciate your understanding and your continued support of our emerging theater artists as we continue to make these difficult decisions in support of our entire community.





