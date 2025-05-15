Syracuse Stage to Present Annual Fundraiser CAST PARTY in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Syracuse Stage will present the return of the Cast Party – a fresh take on the company’s annual fundraiser – on May 31. Featuring local culinary treats and entertainment from award-winning cabaret artist and Syracuse native Marissa Mulder, the Cast Party is a departure from the traditional “gala” and invites guests to “come as they are,” whether that’s in their favorite dress, or dressed up in their favorite jeans. The lively, on-site event will celebrate Syracuse Stage’s biggest stars – generous, loyal patrons and supporters – and will be held at the company’s home at 820 E. Genesee St. in Syracuse.

Applauded by Time Out New York as "one of the cabaret world's biggest breakout successes,” Marissa Mulder is an award-winning singer, recording and cabaret artist who has performed at major New York City venues such as the Café Carlyle, Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, as well as major rooms throughout the United States. She will perform a cabaret act created exclusively for Cast Party attendees, featuring songs that celebrate musical theatre and the artistic legacy of Central New York.

Proceeds from the Cast Party support artistic, community engagement and educational programming at Syracuse Stage. Tickets are available at two levels: A VIP/Premiere package that includes a sit-down dinner at Phoebe’s Restaurant, and, new this year, a $150 “show package.” Both tickets include beer, wine and the Cast Party signature cocktail, as well as light fare throughout the evening.

“We are thrilled to once again celebrate our loyal patrons at this special event,” said Managing Director Carly DiFulvio Allen. “Proceeds from the evening in part will fund our education and community engagement programs that have such an impact in the Syracuse community. With the vocal stylings of Syracuse native Marissa Mulder, drinks, and dancing, Cast Party is sure to be a fun night out while supporting Syracuse Stage.”

Syracuse Stage will also host a silent auction that is open to Cast Party attendees and the general public. Bidding is open on Sunday, May 18 at 6PM for the online silent auction and includes a wide variety of unique items and priceless experiences, starting at $30. A full list of items and descriptions is available for viewing and bidding online here: Syracuse Stage Annual Fundraiser Auction 2025.



Items available for bidding include a 5-day all-inclusive vacation to Cabo, Mexico, an additional "foodies" tour of Mexico City, and 7 nights exploring Paris and Champagne. Additional offerings include exclusive opportunities at Syracuse Stage, featuring tickets and chances to engage with artistic staff; specialty gift baskets; restaurant packages; and much more. Bidding closes Sunday, June 1 at 9 p.m.



PLATINUM SPONSORS



Bousquet Holstein

Syracuse University

Jacki & Michael Goldberg

National Grid

The Hayner Hoyt Corporation



GOLD SPONSORS



George Bain

The Dorothy & Marshall M. Reisman Foundation

Cathedral Candle Company

Bond, Schoeneck, and King Attorneys





