Syracuse Stage Opens 25/26 Season With New Production Of THE HELLO GIRLS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Syracuse Stage has opened its 2025/26 season with a brand-new production of The Hello Girls, running September 9–28 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage (820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY). The production features fresh orchestrations, new staging, and reworked material under the direction of Cara Reichel, who co-wrote the musical with composer/lyricist Peter Mills.

The Hello Girls tells the extraordinary true story of the first women soldiers to join the U.S. Army, serving as bilingual telephone operators in France during World War I. First commissioned by Prospect Musicals, the piece premiered Off-Broadway in 2018, coinciding with the centennial anniversary of the women’s groundbreaking service. Since then, Mills and Reichel have continued its development, most recently with a concert version at the Kennedy Center in 2024. Syracuse Stage’s production marks the most ambitious version yet, co-produced with Michael Cassel Group, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, and Chief Operator.

The cast includes Chessa Metz (Suffs), Storm Lever (Six), Alex Humphreys (Dear Evan Hansen), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Merrily We Roll Along), Sam Simahk (Into the Woods), Christopher Carl (Mamma Mia!), Andrew Mayer (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Teddy Trice (The Book of Mormon), along with Sophia Anna O’Brien, Aidan Cole, Emily Mesa, Nadia Stiell, Dan Teixeira, and Kat Wolff.

The design team includes Milagros Ponce de León (scenic design), Jen Caprio (costume design), Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Jessica Paz (sound design), and Caite Hevner (projection design). Musical staging is by Christine O’Grady, with music direction by Alexandra Crosby and supervision by Ben Moss.

Tickets begin at $35, with discounts available for students and groups, and can be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315-443-3275, or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office. A special free performance for veterans, military members, and their families will take place September 9 at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a reception.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More