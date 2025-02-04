Spotlight: GYPSY at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starring Jodi Benson* as Mama Rose, OFC Creations (Rochester, NY) presents GYPSY, A Musical Fable.

Jodi Benson is best known for providing the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, the character Barbie in Toy Story, the title role in Thumbelina, as well as for her Tony Award nomination for Polly Baker in Crazy For You on Broadway. Delaney Benson*, Jodi's daughter, will star alongside her as Rose's daughter, Louise.

Joining Benson is Tripp Hanson as 'Herbie", who starred together with Jodi in CRAZY FOR YOU- back together again in this production! GYPSY, part of OFC's 'Broadway in Brighton" series, runs January 30-February 16, 2025.

Regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of the ambitious stage mother, Rose, fighting for her daughters’ success – while secretly yearning for her own. All while June and Louise wish their mother would settle down and get married, Rose continues to pursue dreams of stardom for her girls and will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses,’ ‘Let Me Entertain You,’ ‘Some People,’ ‘You'll Never Get Away from Me,’ ‘If Momma Was Married,’ ‘All I Need Is the Girl,’ ‘You Gotta Get A Gimmick,’ ‘Small World’ and ‘Together Wherever We Go.’

Benson, on reprising this iconic role, shares, "I am absolutely thrilled to share the stage once again with my daughter, Delaney, as we bring Rose and Louise to life in Gypsy! Hope you can join us in Rochester- we'd love to see you!" Under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, this mother of all musicals, Gypsy, features a cast of professional performers from across the country.

Gypsy is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Comments