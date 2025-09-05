Soles of Duende and More Set for Proctors Fall Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Proctors has revealed a eclectic mix of shows that span genres from high-energy concerts to heartfelt holiday traditions and boundary-pushing performances. This schedule reflects Proctors commitment to presenting world-class entertainment right in the heart of the Capital Region.

Nerds and fans of all kinds are invited to unite for the Cosplay for a Cause Variety Showcase 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, in the GE Theatre. Hosted and co-produced by Magical Lee, this night of live performances and a cosplay fashion walk benefits To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit supporting individuals struggling with depression, self-injury, and suicide.

Soles of Duende, a trio of powerhouse women blending tap, flamenco, and kathak, brings their vibrant collaboration to the GE Theatre 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17. Born of diverse backgrounds and bound by a love of music and movement, the group celebrates collaboration and the joy of cross-cultural performance in a co-presentation with Union College.

For younger audiences, “SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure” comes to the MainStage 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13. This bilingual, bicultural musical follows 12-year-old Vita Flores on a magical journey to discover the true meaning of Día de Muertos with spirited skeletons, traditional music, and dance from Mexico.

Holiday cheer comes alive with The McKrells, as the beloved Celtic band returns to share their mix of traditional carols, original songs, and storytelling 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, in the GE Theatre with The McKrells Christmas. A Capital Region tradition, this festive concert is the perfect way for families to ring in the season together.

For fans of classic rock, Get the Led Out promises an electrifying evening. Dubbed “The American Led Zeppelin,” the group recreates the legendary sound with precision and passion, delivering an arena-worthy experience that transports audiences straight back to the ‘70s, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.

Finally, PlayStation: The Concert brings iconic video game scores to life in a symphonic experience 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, on the MainStage. From “God of War” to “The Last of Us,” “Ghost of Tsushima,” and “Horizon,” the concert celebrates three decades of PlayStation storytelling and music.

