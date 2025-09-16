Schorr Family Firehouse Stage and Prospect Musicals Launch Three-Week Residency in Johnson City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage and New York City’s Prospect Musicals have announced a three-week collaborative residency in Johnson City, funded by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

From September 15–October 4, 2025, Prospect Musicals will bring groups of NYC artists to Broome County to collaborate with local performers and audiences on the development of new musical projects.

“Prospect is grateful for this opportunity to renew our work with the Goodwill Theatre, and to connect with the Tri Cities community on the development of a variety of compelling new musicals,” said Prospect’s Producing Artistic Director, Cara Reichel. “We are particularly thankful to Goodwill CEO Naima Kradjian for her encouragement of new writers and for sharing new work-in-process musicals on stage over our 15-year partnership.”

Residency Schedule

Week 1: New Voices (Sept. 15–21)

The residency begins with early-phase development of new musicals by visiting NYC writers through a week-long “Kindling” retreat. Guest artists include Rheanna Atendido, Jacinta Clusellas, Lizzie Hagstedt, and Will Shishmanian, led by Prospect Artistic Director Cara Reichel. Reichel will also teach a masterclass at Binghamton University. The week culminates in a free work-sharing event for the Firehouse Stage Hook & Ladder Society on September 21 at 4 PM.

Week 2: Local Voices (Sept. 22–27)

The second week highlights Binghamton-area stories and artists alongside NYC guests. Works-in-progress include Lady Lawyer Lockwood Rides Her Tricycle by Britt Bonney; Silver Skates by Jan DeAngelo, Santino DeAngelo & Liz Rosenberg; Wakeman by Jenn Grinels; and a new piece by Canaan J. Harris. The evening will also feature the premiere of a song inspired by the Goodwill Theatre, written by Deborah Abramson and Amanda Yesnowitz. Broadway’s Nick Corley (Mary Poppins) will direct a concert presentation on September 27 at 7 PM.

Week 3: The Real Kyle McCarren (Sept. 29–Oct. 4)

The final week focuses on The Real Kyle McCarren, a new musical by Andy Roninson and Sean McVerry. When Roninson’s Best Friend and bandmate Kyle dies suddenly, he processes the loss through music in a story that blends raw honesty and humor. Directed by Broadway’s Lonny Price and Matt Cowart (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day), the work-in-process presentation will be staged on October 4 at 7 PM.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the September 27 and October 4 events begin at $20 and are available at firehousestage.org.

