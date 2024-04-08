Sarah Beth Pfeifer to Join BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT At Fort Salem Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fort Salem Theater has revealed the full cast and creative team for the upcoming developmental production of "Beethoven: Live in Concert," a groundbreaking rock musical written by Jad Jacob, which performs April 19, 20, 21 on the theater's mainstage. Tickets are now on sale.

"Beethoven: Live in Concert" is a new original musical about the world's first rock star: Ludwig van Beethoven. Bringing the famous composer to life, the rock 'n roll revolution of the 70s takes center stage, as Beethoven transforms the world of classical music into an electrifying rock journey through his tumultuous life. From political revolution, to scandalous affairs, to his struggles with encroaching deafness, this is the story of the man who defied fate and changed music forever.

Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Broadway's The Lightning Thief) joins the cast as Josephine Brunsvik, a widowed Countess and piano student, with whom Beethoven begins a scandalous affair. She joins the previously announced Jad Jacob (Ludwig van Beethoven), who leads an ensemble cast including Alex White (Kaspar van Beethoven), Ben Amey (Joseph Haydn), Rory Alexa (WA Mozart), James Alexander (JS Bach), Noah Casner (Handel), Jenna Wilkinson (Giulietta Guicciardi/Co-Dance Captain), Lauren Kerr (Johanna van Beethoven), Conner Galusha (Karl van Beethoven), Jackson Aubuchon (Prince Lobkowitz), Shannon Wright (Daniel Steibelt), Edgar Ritchie (Prince Lichnowsky), Sarah Zweighaft (Ensemble, u/s Josephine), Stephanie Willis (Therese/Ensemble), Jaynie Parmenter (Vivaldi/Ensemble), Allison Schmitt (Ensemble), Molly Waters (Ensemble/Fight Captain), and Adrienne Guss (Ensemble/Co-Dance Captain).

Beethoven: Live in Concert is directed by Em Hausmann, with choreography by Gabi Bazinet Douglas and music direction by Emily Rose. They are joined by stage manager Amy Collins, assistant director Milo Briele, and assistant stage manager Leah Gallinger; alongside John Norine Jr as technical director, and resident scenic designer Charles Krawczyk. Ian McQueen serves as Executive Producer, with Kyle West producing for Fort Salem Theater.

Performances run Friday, April 19 (7:30PM), Saturday, April 20 (7:30PM), and Sunday, April 21 (2:00PM). All performances are on the Fort Salem Theater mainstage, located at 11 E Broadway, Salem NY 12090. Tickets range from $20-$36 and can be purchased at www.FortSalem.com