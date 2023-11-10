SYMPATHETIC MAGIC at Bridge Street Theatre

This November, a virtually forgotten masterpiece of the American stage comes to unforgettable life on the intimate stage of Catskill’s Bridge Street Theatre. A rare revival of Lanford Wilson’s spellbinding ensemble drama “Sympathetic Magic” hits the theatre’s intimate “Priscilla” Mainstage at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY, for a limited two-weekend, eight performance engagement November 9 – 19, 2023.



SYMPATHETIC MAGIC ponders the cosmic implications of everyday actions in the story of a young astrophysicist and teacher who makes a potentially world-changing discovery right at the moment his long-time companion, a sculptor on the verge of a brilliant career, finds she is pregnant with his child.



Experience one of the most stimulating and little-known plays in the American canon in a production that you’re unlikely to see anywhere else any time soon.



Visit https://bridgest.org/sympathetic-magichttps://bridgest.org/sympathetic-magic for tickets.