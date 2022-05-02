SPRING AWAKENING And More Announced for The Company Theatre Announces Inaugural Season

The Company Theatre, Rochester's newest performing arts collaborative, announces their inaugural 2022-2023 season.

"The Company Theatre's mission is to present and celebrate works of theatre through the vision of local artists in an innovative way that is relevant to our community and the world of today, while honoring the language and artistry of the original work," said Sean Britton-Milligan, one of the founders and co-artistic director.

The season consists of:

September: "Cell Outs," an original production by local playwright Richard Steele and directed by Philip Detrick, as part of the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival.

October: A dark reimagining of Shakespeare's "Richard II," tale of the weight of power and the damage it inflicts, directed by Carl Del Buono, founder and co-artistic director.

December: "The Wisdom of Eve" by Mary Orr, on which the film "All About Eve" and musical "Applause" are based. Directed by Rochester Latino Theatre Company's Hector Manuel, Orr's play tells a tale of ambition, jealousy, and fame in New York's theater world.

February: "The Man Who Came To Dinner" by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The madcap comedy of an overbearing celebrity, who turns a household upside down while recovering from a fall, will be directed by Britton-Milligan.

April: Anton Chekov's classic "The Seagull" directed by Del Buono. Written in 1895, Chekov's themes of art vs. fame, unrequited love, and ego are timeless.

July: The musical "Spring Awakening," based on the 1891 German play of the same name by author Frank Wedekind, with music by Duncan Sheik. Directed by Britton-Milligan, "Spring Awakening" pushes boundaries and invites discussion of difficult and controversial issues. Not recommended for audiences under 16.

"These shows are passion projects that have been in my head for more than a decade," said Del Buono. "I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with other theater creators in the community, to provide an array of diverse productions that will add even more richness to Rochester's vibrant performing arts community."

The Company Theatre is co-founded by Britton-Milligan, a director at Finger Lakes Community College and president of the Geneva Theatre Guild, Del Buono, who has been acting, singing and directing with companies throughout Rochester and New York State, Kate Duprey, stage and production manager at Geva Theatre, and Erik Wheater, drummer and audio engineer at Vanguard Audio Labs.

The season will be mounted at venues throughout the Rochester community, as The Company works to secure a permanent location.

"We plan to use spaces that fit the mood of the pieces we're doing this season," said Duprey. "The venues will add to the character of the productions and set the tone for what audiences are about to see."

For more specifics on season and individual tickets and production dates, visit www.thecompanytheatreroc.org.