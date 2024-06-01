SPINNING MY WHEELS, A One-Man Show By Michael Garfield Levine, to Play Woodstock in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild will present "Spinning My Wheels: A one man show written and performed by Michael Garfield Levine*" two performances only at the Byrdcliffe Theater Saturday evening on July 27 and Sunday afternoon on July 28.

SPINNING MY WHEELS: A one man show written and performed by Michael Garfield Levine.

This brutally honest, often harrowing, and sometimes funny roller coaster of a ride takes us from the 1970's streets and stages of New York to the hills of Vermont, into the depths of Michael's psyche as he battles mental illness and addiction. Clawing his way back to sanity through bicycle racing and a life-long career in acting, he encounters an Olympian, a Zen Master, a Holocaust survivor, and a meditation teacher who becomes his wife. This courageous journey is one of sheer guts, dogged determination, acceptance and survival.

Michael Garfield Levine*, native New Yorker, has worked in theatre: the Champlain Shakespeare Festival, Portland Stage Company, and Virginia Stage Company. He has appeared in film and television (Law and Order, Sopranos, daytime dramas). He studied at The Neighborhood Playhouse and was an original member of The Circle Repertory Lab. He has also made many commercials and voice overs for television and radio. He raced bicycles for 30 years, competing among National Champions, Olympians, and Tour de France winners. Michael drove a NYC taxicab for five years and lived to tell about it. Mr. Levine resides in The Hudson Valley where he writes and rides. Spinning My Wheels was originally developed in Melinda Buckley's One Up! Solo Workshop and in Seth Barrish's Solo-Show Performance Class at The Barrow Group. Michael would like to express his gratitude to his wife Nancy O'Hara for her invaluable contribution to the writing and editing of Spinning My Wheels. To Caitlin Langstaff for her directorial expertise and superb guidance. Thanks for joining me on this ride!

*Appears courtesy Actors' Equity Association. Equity approved Showcase.

