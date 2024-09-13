SOME LIKE IT HOT Comes to Proctors Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SOME LIKE IT HOT will be on the MainStage at Proctors in Schenectady in two weeks. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or visit atproctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz(Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira(Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell(Music Supervisor), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The Production Team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions(Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

SOME LIKE IT HOT was produced on Broadway by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM On Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar and Mariah Carey; D. S. Moynihan, Executive Producer.

