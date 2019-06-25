Ron Carter, Javon Jackson, The Baylor Project And Spanish Harlem Orchestra Headline 19th Jazz In The Valley Festival

Once a year, in mid-August,TRANSART & Cultural Services fills Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie with art, food, and the music of living legends of the jazz art-form. This year, TRANSART continues this time-tested tradition with the 19th annual Jazz in the Valley. The non-profit organization - dedicated to promoting awareness of the art, history, and popular culture of people of African ancestry - presents two stages of world-class jazz on Sunday, August 18, from Noon-6pm. Gates open at 11 AM, and the event is rain or shine.

This year, the newly-added Art Walk will extend the length of the festival field, giving jazz lovers a chance to view curated crafts and fine art produced by a wide array of regional artists. Restaurants and food trucks from across the region will offer a variety of cuisines and craft beers to enjoy while listening to great music.

A staple on the jazz festival circuit, Jazz in the Valley attributes its longevity and its dedicated fan-base to its prime location,its focus on community engagement, and its diverse musical offerings. Nestled along the banks of the Hudson River, the festival is just a 90-minute train ride from New York City and is centrally located within the Mid-Hudson Valley. There are two stages: the Main Stage is ticketed with tent and lawn seating, featuring the day's headliners; the Memorial Stage is free and open to the public featuring the best musical talent in the region and a "Jazz Jam" where students get to perform with veteran jazz musicians.

"There's room for everyone in this music", says TRANSART founder and festival director Greer Smith, who always ensures that the festival's program demonstrates the scope of different styles that fall within the jazz idiom.

For 19 years, TRANSART has presented jazz masters on the stages of Jazz in the Valley, including Randy Weston, Ahmad Jamal, Eddie Palmieri, Mulgrew Miller, Cedar Walton, Hugh Masekela, Jimmy and Percy Heath, Roy Ayers and Roy Hargrove - to name a few.

This year, living legend Ron Carter takes the stage with a stellar quartet featuring Renee Rosnes on piano, Payton Crossley on drums and Jimmy Greene on tenor saxophone. World-renowned saxophonist and Jazz in the Valley Artistic Director Javon Jackson presents a celebration of the music of Art Blakey,including Robin Eubanks on trombone, Philip Harper on trumpet, Benny Green on piano, Peter Washington on bass and Willie Jones III on drums. The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group The Baylor Project, featuring husband and wife duo Marcus and Jean Baylor on percussion and vocals, performs favorites from their recent release "The Journey." Spanish Harlem Orchestra, fresh off of their recent GRAMMY win for their album "Anniversary," performs their own brand of New York hard-core salsa with prominent pianist and arranger Oscar Hernandez leading the band. Jazz in the Valley is pleased to introduce the exciting young Bahamian-born trumpet player Giveton Gelin, who kicks off the festival at noon.





