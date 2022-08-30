Rochester Fringe Announces Site Specific Shows

The Rochester Fringe Festival announced its line-up of site-specific shows today; 19 uniquely different productions will be featured during the annual 12-day performance extravaganza. Now in its eleventh year, the festival begins on Tuesday, September 13 and runs daily through Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Site-specific performances are produced in non-theatre sites as opposed to traditional theatre spaces. Performance artists create site-specific shows in relation to a physical site by staging it at the site itself. By their very nature, these productions could not exist in a traditional theatre setting. This year's settings include: parking lots, cemeteries, parks, aerial arenas, churches, parked cars, and more.

"Rochester audiences have really embraced the uniqueness and unusual quality of the Fringe's site-specific shows. These productions allow stories to be told and voices to be heard in ways that actively involve three distinctive, yet equally important, elements... the space, the performers, and the audience," said Erica Fee Fringe Festival Producer.

Several of this year's Fringe productions are both site-specific and site responsive. The difference is that performance artists creating site-responsive shows will use the space itself to reflect what story it wants to tell. The location informs the experience and engages the audience with the meaning, history, and creative force of that space.

"The idea of making a site responsive performance at St. Joseph Park, the ruins of St. Joseph Church occurred to me during the 2020 Virtual Fringe when I created a short film in the same space. The rich history of St. Joseph's became my muse and the catalyst for the creative process. Dance, music, and spoken word are all central to the show's themes of memory and loss. I want the audience and performers to share this multi-sensory performance and engage in conversation together in this once magnificent edifice," said Natalia Lisina show creator and choreographer.

A complete listing of Fringe 2022 site-specific and site responsive shows follows:

BANDALOOP

A pioneer in vertical dance movement, California's BANDALOOP returns to the Fringe and the 21-story Five Star Plaza after enthralling tens of thousands of spectators in 2012 and 2013. The internationally renowned company turns the dance floor on its side by seamlessly weaving together dynamic physicality, intricate choreography, and the art of climbing. BANDALOOP's work has been presented in theatres and museums; on skyscrapers, bridges, billboards, and historical sites; and on natural wonders around the world. From the Seattle Space Needle and the New York Stock Exchange to Yosemite's El Capitan and the fjords of Norway, BANDALOOP honors nature, community, and the human spirit as it re-images what dance can be.

Length: 20 Minutes

Tickets: Not Required - FREE

Age: ALL

Venue: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park: Five Star Plaza

Genre: Dance

Location Type: Outdoor

Friday, September 23 at 7:30 PM

Friday, September 23 at 9:30 PM

Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 24 at 9:30 PM

BUSHWHACKED BACKYARD BONFIRE

SOLD OUT FOR 2022! Back by popular demand, those madcap ladies of Bushwhacked have brushed off their hats, aired out the tent, and gotten back to their roots. Give summer the send-off it deserves with a night of campfire revelry under the moonlit sky. With your sassy input, this show will surely be filled with laughter, ridiculous bonding activities, and "s'more." Nothing says Fringe like open flames and two irresponsible improvisers!

Length: 60 Minutes

Tickets: ALL PERFORMANCES SOLD OUT!

Venue: Spiegelgarden

Genre: Comedy

Age: 13+

Location Type: Outdoor

BUSHWHACKED BOOZY BRITISH BAKE OFF: GAME OF SCONES

If you fancy a cheeky tipple with your scones, this show is for you! Join the barmy ladies of Bushwhacked for an all-new, EPIC improvised baking battle of a lifetime. It's a tent divided! New challenges, pitting spouse against spouse. Friend against friend. Coworker against coworker. Stranger against stranger. Actually, it just depends on who you come with and/or your relationship status, Who will bring glory to their House? Because: Winter is crumbing... Two drinks per ticket included.

Length: 60 Minutes

Tickets: From $42.00

Venue: Spiegelgarden

Genre: Comedy for Mature Audiences

Age: 21+

Location Type: Outdoor

Friday, September 16 at 6:30 PM

Saturday, September 24 at 8:30 PM - SOLD OUT!

BUSHWHACKED BRIDGERFUN BALL(S)

The Fringe is abuzz with the latest gossip. The incomparable Ladies of Bushwhacked are throwing a ball, and it is sure to be the event of the season! Not only will it be a night of hilarious hijinks, but the Queen herself may be in attendance. Make haste and secure your invitation now or risk having Lady Whistleblown pen a scathing account of your own sordid activities!

Length: 60 Minutes

Tickets: From $26.00

Venue: Spiegelgarden

Genre: Comedy

Ages: 13+

Location Type: Outdoor

Wednesday, September 14 at 6:30 PM

Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 18 at 6:00 PM

Tuesday, September 20 at 6:30 PM

Thursday, September 22 at 5:30 PM

BUSHWHACKED BOOZY BRIDGERFUN BALL(S)

The Fringe is abuzz with the latest gossip. And you will be too! The incomparable Ladies of Bushwhacked are throwing a ball that's sure to be the event of the season! It's as whimsical as Bridgerfun Ball(s), but even better: you'll enjoy an adult bevvy or two as part of the fun! Make haste, gentle reader. Secure your invitation, and perhaps Lady Whistleblown will report on your own sordid activities!

Length: 60 Minutes

Tickets: From $42.00

Venue: Spiegelgarden

Genre: Comedy

Age: Mature Audiences 21+

Location Type: Outdoor

Friday, September 16 at 6:30 PM

Saturday, September 24 at 8:30 PM - SOLD OUT!

BUSHWHACKED BRITISH BAKE OFF: GAME OF SCONES

They're baaaaaaaaaake! Join the barmy ladies of Bushwhacked for an all-new, EPIC improvised baking battle of a lifetime. It's a tent divided! New challenges, pitting spouse against spouse. Friend against friend. Coworker against coworker. Stranger against stranger. Actually, it just depends on who you come with and/or your relationship status? Who will bring glory to their House? Who will prove to be a legend in the baking? Do you have what it bakes? Because: Winter is crumbing...

Length: 60 Minutes

Tickets: From $29.00

Venue: Spiegelgarden

Genre: Comedy

Age: 13+

Location Type: Outdoor

Tuesday, September 13 at 6:30 PM

Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 PM - SOLD OUT!

Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 PM - SOLD OUT!

Sunday, September 18, at 1:00 PM - SOLD OUT!

Sunday, September 18 at 4:00 PM

Wednesday, September 21, at 6:30 PM

Saturday, September 24, at 2:30 PM - SOLD OUT!

Saturday, September 24 at 4:00 PM - SOLD OUT!

C'EST PAS LÀ, C'EST PAR LÀ

It's not here, it's over here. U.S premiere tour of the renowned immersive arts experience direct from France. The show was inspired by a South Korean pro-democracy rally. This participatory arts experience involves 5 kilometers of string! How does a crowd move? And how does one move differently when alone versus in a crowd? What determines the "We"? What is an individual within a group?

Length: 45 Minutes

Tickets: Not Required - FREE

Age: ALL

Venue: City Blue Imaging

Genre: Visual Arts & Film

Location Type: Outdoor

Friday, September 16 at 8:30 PM

Saturday, September 17 at 8:30 PM

DASHBOARD DRAMAS VIII

SOLD OUT FOR 2022! A total sell-out seven years running, this intimate theatre experience is unlike any other. You'll find yourself immersed in four all-new, 10-minute plays as you rotate from one car to the next. Don't miss this hilarious, heartwarming, weird, and most of all, one-of-a-kind show. Only eight tickets available per performance!

Length: 60 Minutes

Tickets: ALL PERFORMANCES SOLD OUT!

Venue: Spiegelgarden

Genre: Comedy

Age: 18+

Location Type: Outdoor

EARTH, WIND AND CIRCUS

Come one, come all to a show that portrays the importance of individuality and community! Based in the late 1970s, Earth, Wind and Circus follows two groups, The Punks and The Funks. When they meet, everything changes. Appropriate for all ages!

Length: 50 Minutes

Tickets: From $18.00

Seniors: From $15.00

Veterans: From $15.00

Venue: Aerial Arts of Rochester Arena

Genre: Multidisciplinary

Age: All

Location Type: Indoor

Friday, September 23 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 24 at 4:00 PM

Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 PM

THE FLYING ESPAÑAS IN FLIPPIN METAL CIRCUS

Welcome to the Thunderdome! Experience the fifth and sixth generations of The Flying Españas in an adrenaline-pumping WORLD PREMIERE that fuses feats of daring with death-defying acrobatics and heavy metal. Be awed by the flying trapeze, hear the roar of the massive motorcycle highwire overhead, and witness the epic Wheel of Destiny - all set to a live soundtrack from the New York City-based band Mountain Girl. Not your parents' circus... But they're keeping it in the family. Previous engagements have included the Sydney Opera House, Disneyland, NBC, and even in concert with KISS!

Length: 40 Minutes

Tickets: Not Required - FREE

Venue: Parcel 5

Genre: Multidisciplinary

Age: ALL

Location Type: Outdoor

Friday, September 16 at 7:30 PM

Friday, September 16 at 9:30 PM

Saturday, September17 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 PM

IF THESE WALLS COULD SPEAK...

In today's world of uncertainty and conflict, memory and loss impact the lives of many. Incorporating dance, music, and spoken word, the audience will be guided around the ruins of the once magnificent St. Joseph's Church. You will participate in an experiential, multi-sensory performance amid the vestiges of this once-stunning edifice.

Length: 45 Minutes

Tickets: From $15.00

Students with ID: From $12.00

Venue: St. Joseph's Park

Genre: Multidisciplinary

Ages: 5+

Location Type: Outdoor

Wednesday, September 14, at 6:00 PM

Wednesday, September 21 at 6:00 PM

LOVE'S LOST RAREE BOX

"Step right up and peep inside this wondrous box!" In this intimate, interactive performance, audiences encounter a deer woman and her rare, mysterious viewing box. Inside are beautiful hand drawings and carefully lit paper cut-outs that reveal a story of love and origins. Inspired by centuries-old traveling showmen and their rarity ('raree') boxes, this show infuses everyday settings with mystery and wonder.

Length: 4 Minutes

Tickets: Not Required - FREE

Venue: Spiegelgarden

Genre: Multidisciplinary

Ages: ALL

Location Type: Outdoor

Friday, September 16, at 5:00 PM

Saturday, September 17 at 1:00PM

Saturday, September 17 at 5:00 PM

POP GO THE BELLS

For decades, Third Presbyterian Church's historic chimes have charmed the Neighborhood of the Arts with beautiful hymns! But because this is Fringe, Sandy Gianniny will treat you to something different. Enjoy your favorite pop tunes played on the 14 bells in the church tower. So, take a break and come by car, bike, or foot. Bring a picnic, a blanket, or a lawn chair and prepare to enjoy something completely unique.

Length: 30 Minutes

Tickets: Not Required - FREE

Venue: The Lawn at Third Presbyterian Church

Genre: Music

Age: ALL

Location Type: Outdoor

Sunday, September 18, at 3:00 PM

PURPOSEFULLY RIDICULOUS

Life is hard. Sometimes the only thing we can do is offer each other some serious joy and silliness. Purposefully Ridiculous is committed to acts of shared joy, creativity, and public access art. Our Ridiculators arrive to invite you to embrace your freedoms, to don your permissions, and dance. To view the TEDx talk about the impact of Purposefully Ridiculous visit: tinyurl.com/purposefullyridiculous.

Length: 60 Minutes

Tickets: Not Required - FREE

Venue: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Genre: Comedy

Age: ALL

Location Type: Outdoor

Friday, September 23 at 5:00 PM

ROC AND ROLL THEATRE ON THE EDGE

Come spin the wheel for Pop-Up Theatre! Hailing from theatrical pageant wagons from days of yore, this interactive production showcases everything from puppets and sing-alongs to history and whimsy. In collaboration with Rochester Contemporary Art Center, Monroe Community College's On the Edge Theatre Troupe will perform at the outside space at RoCo on historic East Avenue.

Length: 50 Minutes

Tickets: Not Required - FREE

Venue: Rochester Contemporary Art Center: Side Lawn

Genre: Theatre

Age: ALL

Location Type: Outdoor

Friday, September 16 at 6:00PM

Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 PM

Friday, September 23 at 6:00 PM

Saturday, September 24 at 6:00 PM

REMNANTS

Experience beautiful Ellison Park as never before! Remnants deftly weaves dance, music, photography, visual art, and storytelling into a theatrical walking event. Creators Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp, Trish Corcoran, Andrea A. Gluckman, Greg Woodsbie, and Stella Wang unveil the human and ecological memories of Ellison Park, from its indigenous beginning through current times. Remnants takes you on an immersive journey with the performers as you stroll through the lush surroundings and enliven the space together.

Length: 90 Minutes

Tickets: Not Required - FREE

Venue: Ellison Park: Fort Schuyler

Genre: Multidisciplinary

Age: ALL

Location Type: Outdoor

Saturday, September 17 at 1:30 PM

Sunday, September 18 at 1:30 PM

Monday, September 19 at 5:00 PM

ROAR

Step back into the colorful and exciting Roaring Twenties when "knowing your onions" was a necessity and "giggle water" was illegal. These amazing cirque-style entertainers and acrobats are the "bee's knees." Just try not to take any wooden nickels!

Length: 50 Minutes

Tickets: Standard: from $18.00; Seniors: from $16.00; Veterans: from $16.00

Venue: Aerial Arts of Rochester

Genre: Theatre

Age: 18+

Location Type: Indoor

Friday, September 16 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 17 at 4:00 PM

Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 PM

WE WILL GIVE YOU WINGS

Ever dreamed of flying? Meet our soaring heroine as she gathers feathers of wisdom while navigating a myriad of emotions and ultimately achieves inner strength. Join Roc City Circus in their Rochester Fringe debut featuring beautiful aerial circus acts and a breathtaking high-flying trapeze.

Length: 75 Minutes

Tickets: From $15.00

Venue: ROC City Circus

Genre: Multidisciplinary

Age: ALL

Location Type: Indoor

Sunday, September. 18 at 2:00 PM

Monday, September 19 at 6:00 PM

Friday, September 23 at 6:00 PM

Saturday, September 24 at 6:00 PM

WHEN THE SOULS RISE

Set in Rochester's historic and treasured Mount Hope Cemetery, mystery is the calling card of When the Souls Rise. Seen from the souls' perspective, this phantasmagoric celebration of Halloween incorporates dancing spirits, music, and drama to lead the audience through one magical night of revelry.

Length: 60 Minutes

Tickets: Not Required - FREE

Venue: Mt. Hope Cemetery

Genre: Dance

Age: 5+

Location Type: Outdoor

Thursday, September 15 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 22 at 7:00 PM

Friday, September 23 at 7:00 PM